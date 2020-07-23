Donald Trump Explains A Cognitive Test In The Most Donald Trump Way Possible
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
Desperate North Korean fishermen are washing ashore as skeletons because of the world's largest illegal fleet.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a video that previewed a talk with former president Barack Obama, which will stream on July 23.
The Afsluitdijk, a 20-mile dam and causeway, has been hailed as an icon of Dutch engineering.
From peanut butter dinners to tracking rings to botched deliveries to the best testing system in Florida.
Reports of reinfection instead may be cases of drawn-out illness. A decline in antibodies is normal after a few weeks and people are protected from the coronavirus in other ways.
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
The debate over "cancel culture" is about something real. But it's not about free speech.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Can you imagine a world without refrigerators? Here's how we kept things cool before that revolutionary invention changed our lives.
Years before he was suspected of murder, he was a media celebrity — a figure whose misogyny was treated not as a threat, but as entertainment.
We know the planet is getting hot. Just how hot it will get is one of the biggest questions of the 21st century, tying up the fate of humanity and the biosphere in one neat handbasket to hell.
Here's how Iron Man's suit changed as CGI technology got better.
A new book conjures three scenarios — three "catastrophes," really — in which President Trump could lose the election but not step down.
Casey the golden retriever decides its walk time whether her owners are ready or not.
I'm sorry, but it's still "Click." After publishing a 20,000-word piece on why that is, we're revisiting the movie, along with director Frank Coraci.
Here's how I talked myself into taking the diciest, most retrograde assignment of my career.
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
Despite lacking opposable thumbs, this smart cat found a way to crack into its favorite box of treats.
Compare the vocal ranges of today's top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
300 square feet with no kitchen and a standalone sink in the living room? Sign us up for this luxury apartment now.
Gerardo Bedoya is the soccer player to receive the most red cards in the sport's history.
I'm actually a huge dog person, so it brings me no joy to do this — to expose dogs for the dimwitted creatures that they really are. Anyone who's been around dogs knows they can be brilliant at one moment and completely boneheaded the next.
A New York Times correspondent captured footage of federal agents coming out in force and firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
My internal struggle as men at the gym keep trying to adopt me.
White people in not-insignificant numbers maintain a persistent belief that they're the ones suffering historic levels of racial discrimination.
The Action Lab performs a simulation of what would happen if we shot the moon with our strongest laser beam.
We've rounded our 80 favorite newsletters run by individual curators and creators. They run the gamut from business to tech, politics to sports, and everything in between.
Dave Grohl has spoken out in defense of teachers as the Trump administration continues its "daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening our schools in the coronavirus pandemic."
Becca Farsace finds a way to visualize the wi-fi signal inside her apartment.
How seasonal gigs became a nostalgic relic of the past for many of today's young people.
An interview with the man who has an important message for you, if he can get it out.
This is much too close for comfort.
Here's the process behind how Hostess makes one million Twinkies a day.
Over the past decade, Fetlife.com has amassed a community of over 7 million people with a seemingly simple mission: a place for folks to talk about their sexual desires in an open, healthy environment online. And that, for better or worse, comes down to one man: John Baku.
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
Offerings like "Cuomo chips" and "Handful O' Croutons" have appeared on menus in New York as bars look for ways to keep their doors open.
A quarter of a century ago today, the MP3 was born. Eamonn Forde argues that this, not the invention of vinyl, was the most revolutionary format in musical history.
It's not wise to upset a Komodo Dragon.
This is too cute for this world.
People aren't intentionally catching the coronavirus.
One of only five Black chiefs of a Fortune 500 company abruptly resigned after strange allegations — involving a hidden identity as photographer and an extramarital affair — resurfaced.
Explore the map and zoom in to see how the number of properties at risk of flooding in your area.
