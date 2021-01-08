Donald Trump Concedes The 2020 Election And Condemns Rioters At The Capitol: 'A New Administration Will Be Inaugurated'
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
At the "March to Save America" rally in Washington DC, a rally protesting the results of the presidential election, Giuliani accused election officials of fraud and called for a "trial by combat."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
McEnany delivered a 2-minute statement condemning the violent riots in Washington DC yesterday, claiming they were "appalling" and "antithetical to the American way."
While the FBI investigates the insurrection, Instagram account @homegrownterrorists is doing some crowdsourced sleuthing of its own.
Wednesday wasn't Trumpism's "last gasp." It was the manifestation of a long-held fantasy. And most perpetrators walked away, uncuffed, to fight another day.
A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN.
D.C. police will give you $1,000 for information about this very famous person who has been identified dozens of times.
Alexander shared a photo of himself in Washington DC for the "Save America" rally protesting Joe Biden's presidential victory.
The largely unmoderated, conservative friendly website is back in the news following insurrection at the Capitol.
This first full week of January has felt like a year, rounded off with an attempted coup. Let's dive in.
The publisher faced calls to drop the Missouri Republican's upcoming book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," following criticism of his efforts to overturn the presidential election.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
The move is a reminder of social platforms' power over online speech — and the inconsistency with which they wield it.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
The mob should never have been that close to the building — and heads should roll, experts say.
The discussions occurred in recent weeks, and it was not clear whether he has brought it up since he incited supporters to march on the Capitol, where some stormed the site.
Scarborough went on the offensive and ranted on the double standard shown by the Capitol Police, including worse "what-if" hypotheticals and contrasting their previous record in the city.
An anonymous Instagram sparked a heated dialogue about safety, privacy and privilege earlier this week.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
Far more people of both parties voted than usual in a runoff, but the Democratic turnout was stronger, largely because of Black voters.
HuffPost politics reporter Igor Bobic captured footage of a single Black Capitol Police officer attempting to hold back the mob that had breached the building.
It was a day of chaos in Washington,DC But in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden pulsed with quiet anger.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's riot at the United States Capitol, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his company had made the unprecedented decision to block President Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram "for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."
Chao is the latest among a slew of officials to resign following Wednesday's violent events at the Capitol.
