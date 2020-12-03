Donald Trump Called This COVID-19 Doctor Fake, Then CNN Tracked Him Down For An Interview
Donald Trump claimed a COVID-19 overflow site at Renown Hospital was "fake." Then Dr. Jacob Keeperman showed up on CNN.
Andrew Goodman interviews anti-mask protesters at the Walk For Freedom demonstration in Calgary.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Blue Jays are the "honey badgers" of the bird kingdom.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
From Jerusalem to New York City to Venice, here's what major cities looked like more than 100 years ago.
So this is what healthcare could look like if it weren't a giant mess.
It posed a severe danger to the user as well as enemy combatants.
Gitanjali is a 15-year-old scientist and inventor who uses technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to cyberbullying.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
You got to watch out when you're driving.
The number of abandoned oil and gas wells is on the verge of exploding and states can't keep up. These industry insiders want to be part of the solution.
What has emerged is a patchwork of strategies that reveals lessons about what works — and what doesn't.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.
Our vision of the good life is stuck in the twentieth century. It's time to reinvent it — starting with home ownership.
A new study reveals differences in thumb movement between humans and Neanderthals which points to differences in tool use.
This hat is the perfect way to indicate that you're feeling the holiday spirit.
Scammers are having a field day with gullible eBay bidders who don't realize that they're literally bidding on packaging.
There is real contentment to be found in browsing Wikipedia — especially when you stumble across a particular object of interest.
Congresswoman Katie Porter had a fiery exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying he was "play acting" as a lawyer during a House hearing on relief funds for the coronavirus.
In the rich, lazy and happy 1990s, Americans imagined a world that could be just like them.
Kazuo Odachi is one of the last living members of a group never meant to survive. He wants to remind Japan that before its modern success came the sacrifices of the young pilots who gave their lives.
The new HBO Max docuseries "Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults" examines the bizarre "Star Trek"-inspired death cult through interviews with former members and archival footage.
A tiny invasive species, the spiny water flea, is decimating plankton in the lakes, rattling an ecosystem that supports valuable fisheries.
Watch this pet bird take a ride on his human as his strumming guitar.
At the start of the year, writer and former pro surfer Jamie Brisick visited the world's premier big-wave contest. What he discovered was an event of biblical proportions: a place where daredevil disciples put their lives in the hands of an ocean at its most majestically unpredictable.
When you're hungry and are isolating in a hotel room, a hotel iron can suddenly be very handy.
The film "Downfall" offers a comforting moral closure to the story of Adolf Hitler, but the reality is not that simple.
Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and adviser, sat for a deposition Tuesday with investigators from the Washington, DC, attorney general's office as part of its lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds, according to a court filing.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist, says it's still not clear to what extent transmission rates are reduced when more people have been exposed to the virus.
Curious about the cryptocurrency's recent spike in value? Here's a primer for latecomers just now tuning in.
Peter Sripol uses a 3D printer and a lathe to power a Nerf Blaster with a combustible engine.
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, someone asked what popular sayings are "actually bullsh*t." Here are our favorite responses.
In the midst of a pandemic, the news that Kurt Papenfus, a doctor in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, had COVID-19 wasn't surprising, but Papenfus' illness would have repercussions far beyond his own health. He is the lone full-time emergency room doctor in the town of 900.
Since the earliest days of cinema, gangsters have been the characters we've both loved and loved to hate. Here are 20 of the genre's best movies.
They think we are technology whizzes. We really are not.
Futurist leaders considered pasta an "absurd Italian gastronomic religion" that went against the grain of fascism (literally).
Bill Barr's moves, possible pardons for Trump's children, news of a bribery-for-pardon investigation and more.
The conspiracy theory's foothold in Japan — home to one of its most active networks outside the US — demonstrates how the movement can be made palatable in a range of countries as it gains popularity from Europe to Brazil.
A Google security researcher found bugs that allowed him to take over nearby iPhones with a Raspberry Pi and just $100 in WiFi gear.
The level of attention paid to doing said tattoos is very diferent.
We already tried "reforming" the police. It didn't work.
The Natural History Museum in London is inviting the public to participate in the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition by voting for the People's Choice Award winner. Here are a few of our favorite finalists.
According to doctors, here are 10 possible reasons why you're feeling cold all the time, including anemia, vitamin deficiency, diabetes, aging and more.
The director and cast, including Al Pacino, Sofia Coppola and Andy Garcia, look back at making "Part III," which has been re-edited (and retitled) for its 30th anniversary.
Hannah Vivenette got a disturbing surprise while recording a video for TikTok.
There's a lot of material to work with.