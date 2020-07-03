Dolphins Spotted Surfing The Waves In Australia
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
This 1986 Pontiac Fiero built to look like a Ferrari Enzo is a crime against humanity.
Jason Hibbs of Bourbon Moth Woodworking turned his dream into reality.
A man takes matters into his own hands to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.
Spanish colonies ended up becoming independent countries, rather than united states. What happened?
Here's a vivid demonstration of how masks prevent airborne infections like COVID-19.
A guy animates his girlfriend's hilarious recollection of "The Empire Strikes Back."
Tim Klein and Jason Wells were weekend warriors. They were also two of the best climbers to ever ply their trade on Yosemite's most iconic wall. So the climbing world was stunned when they died on some of its easiest terrain.
A man was delighted to see a pod of dolphins riding a 20-foot wave in Western Australia.
They are a translator you can wear.
Will a dusty, old Spilsbury & Tindall broadcast and marine radio work after nearly a century?
Conservationists worry the crustaceans, which are vital food sources for many species along the US East Coast, will decline in number.
Sergey Makhno Architects has envisioned a subterranean concrete home built for enduring the "unpleasant surprises" that may await in the post-pandemic world.
A worker demonstrates the inner workings of the Glass Crushing & Recycling Line.
The 2019 horror movie isn't overtly about trans identities. But it depicted my journey perfectly.
For years, there's been a lot of talk about the need for more venture capitalist funds to go toward founders who aren't white men — but there's been very little action.
Here's the quality difference between film shot on a $100,000 camera versus a Samsung S20.
Mabel Garcia went to the only emergency room in Texas County, Oklahoma, which didn't have a drug for heart attacks and strokes. She was airlifted to a larger hospital that gave her the drug she needed, but it was too late. She suffered brain damage.
A whole vision of history seems to be leaving the stage.
How social distancing is drastically changing the way we commute.
The former darling of the VC world was acquired by two Utah companies who plan to run the company very differently.
Bobby Duke makes a beautiful tiny axe from an old rusty hatchet.
Cities' geography can aid, underscore or discourage a protest movement's success.
Dfinity wants to allow the creation of apps that can run on the network itself rather than on servers owned by Facebook, Google or Amazon. Can it succeed where others have failed?
Because of its supposed healing properties, kombucha consumption thrived amongst vulnerable populations, demographics who had otherwise felt abandoned by modern medicine.
Tiny lenses made out of spider silk and clear resin can produce a special kind of light beam that makes them perfect for taking images of tiny objects like viruses.
David Waldron created a visualization of the "changing geography and changing epicenters of COVID-19."
From big cities to tiny towns, librarians are getting scrappy to meet the need.
The only way to solve this problem is for the people in charge to admit the truth: that they have failed to protect their colleagues by instead protecting abusers and creating toxic workplaces.
The Chief Justice is signaling his willingness to roll back abortion rights — if only activists would listen.
It's time to try baby bonds.
Rashad West went from hardworking teen to college athlete to restaurant owner by the age of 26. Then he singlehandedly proved that George Floyd was not resisting arrest.
Senator Sherrod Brown wants to drastically scale back the permitted uses of your personal data — and ban facial recognition outright.
Peter Sripol attempts to supersize helicopter style fireworks he remembers from his childhood.
Swimming with sea lions, the struggle of an Amazonian tribes and other best photos of the week.
"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted, along with the hashtag #2020VISION.
Jason Wilson teaches his son that he must change the way he views progress with an extraordinary pep talk.
Pondering the elements that make a hoax effective, and how a really good one can catch even the most seasoned skeptics.
A BuzzFeed News investigation reveals the extent to which the virus — and the nation's inadequate response to it — has infected, sickened, and even killed workers up and down the nation's food supply chains as they work to keep our refrigerators full.
People say that In-N-Out burgers are the best out of all the fast food chains. These guys disagree.
Last Fourth of July, Trump turned it into a stage set. Already this summer it's become a tug-of-war between left and right. Sacrilege? Actually, the monument was built for this.
A young boy's summer antics 60 years ago inspired his father to create the timeless backyard water toy.
Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases on Independence Day, shattering its record for daily reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.
The effort to craft a clearer response comes after months of Trump downplaying the health crisis and mixed signals from the administration.
Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling immigrant who falls into a vat of brine and wakes up a century later completely unaged.