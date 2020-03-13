These Dogs Really Give Zero Effs About Blocking The Door
Let the sleeping dogs lie, we say.
Let the sleeping dogs lie, we say.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
Looking for a great funny movie to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video? There are plenty of great options — we list the 30 best.
This is upsetting.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
The kinds of things the Imperial College team recommends are nowhere near being implemented yet, and to have a serious effect they need to put in place soon.
Whether you're cooped up together indefinitely or forced to stay apart, the coronavir-US doesn't need to become the coronavir-ME.
River the dog needs a few seconds to double-check the identity of the human, and then they're all in.
We asked the world's leading water sommelier why even coronavirus quarantine hoarders won't touch Dasani water.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
When the Discovery Channel invited me to audition for its popular survival-challenge reality show, I knew it was going to be rough. What followed was one of the most intense experiences of my life.
Popcorn Time, the 'Netflix for piracy,' has suddenly come back online while much of the world locks themselves in their homes.
We're veteran work-from-homers here at Digg, so we know from experience that noise-cancelling headphones will make the work day so much easier — especially if family or roommates are around.
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
An exhaustive guide to everything streaming has to offer, from Dad Movies to bad reality TV, from rom-coms to Michael Bay-style explosions.
There's normal flying, and then there's magic like this.
Microsoft demoed the capabilities of its Xbox Series X (due in late 2020) yesterday, and it is really frickin' fast.
We can pick up the Covid-19 by touching surfaces contaminated with the new coronavirus, but it is only just becoming clear how long the virus can survive outside the human body.
Before the last known thylacine went extinct in 1936, some previously unknown footage was shot at the Beaumaris zoo. There are only few clips known of the carnivorous marsupial.
Stop just getting by with standard Mac software and upgrade with The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle. With nine top productivity and security apps, this bundle will help you work smarter for just $26.99.
The US has tested at a much lower rate than Italy, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, and South Korea, where testing and monitoring have slowed the growth of new cases.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From Greg Daniels, the producer behind "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," comes this wacky new sci-fi comedy series where the afterlife takes place in virtual reality. "Upload" premieres on Amazon on May 1.
A majestic ponderosa pine, standing tall in what is widely thought to have been the "center of the world" for the Ancestral Puebloan people, may have more mundane origins than previously believed.
The coronavirus has overloaded Italy's health care system. Here are the hospital workers working through the night to help fight the scourge.
Let the sleeping dogs lie, we say.
For Chris, dwindling supplies and hostile customers are just the beginning of Covid-19 fears.
This Weimaraner puppy is still getting the hang of the "a-woo" thing.
Spanning about 11 feet and nicknamed Inspector Clouseau after "The Pink Panther," the aquatic animal lives near Lady Elliot Island, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef.
Americans must prepare for the worst. The country is now likely to enter a mass-casualty scenario. The first priority will be identifying people most urgently in need of care, otherwise known as triage, a practice adopted from battlefield medicine.
Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo quarrel on-air about their upbringing, breaking curfew and who was the favorite child.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
An investigation.
YouTuber styropyro built a ridiculously powerful laser in his garage and tests it out.
Revisiting a seminal 2007 paper modeling WoW's Corrupted Blood incident.
Manhattan's Elitra Health Center offers the most thorough one-day exam in the country, and immediate results.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Italy has more cases of Covid-19 and more deaths than anywhere outside of China, despite being one of the first countries in Europe to institute a travel ban. What went wrong?
Exactly why hunter-gatherers enduring the frigid realities of life 25,000 years ago would construct the 40-foot diameter building is a fascinating question.
Desperate times call for desperate social distancing measures.
If the measures we're taking to fight the coronavirus work, they'll look excessive later on. But the alternative is worse.
Not long ago, I traveled to the Black Hills of South Dakota to see the place from which humanity would supposedly be reborn after global civilisational collapse.
Listen, it can't be easy to go from having the house to yourself for nine hours a day to having to deal with your stupid humans all the time.
The social club's employees have a story to tell about the company that sold the world Instagram-ready feminism.
As if we needed any more evidence that the world is a psychedelic hellscape, RuPaul—yeah, that RuPaul— and his husband are making money off the fracking industry. Yes, yes, this sounds like a wild conspiracy theory. But we've got the receipts.
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
The lasers one is willing to jump through for the sake of a treat.
'WarGames' writers — and the people who watched it with Reagan — tell us why we can thank Matthew Broderick for the lack of accidental nuclear wars.
You can never be too prepared.