Dog Really Could Not Care Less That There's A Garage Door Closing Straight On His Head
Archie is a pup that gives zero f*cks.
Some dogs were able to ace the agility competition at the Westminster Dog Show. Lobo, however, captured the audience's attention and hearts by behaving just like a dog.
P!nk the Border Collie wins big at the 7th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster.
Watch how she cracked the actors up with the ingenious names she invented for the letters of different shots.
The YouTube channel The Slow Mo Guys recorded a tranquilizer dart at 3,000 frames per second and then watched the action unfold in slow motion.
Here's how you get rid of all the oil, stains and dirt hiding in your rugs.
What's the plot of "The Iron Mask"? We honestly could not tell you. But it looks fun. Or maybe awful? Again, we're confused.
Blood does not factor into what's generalized as "American food" — but why?
A deep dive into how Costco can sell all of its products for low prices while making employees and customers happy.
The variety of album art produced during the decade of Italo disco's height had one foot firmly planted in the realm of futuristic fantasy, often composed in an airbrush style.
When you think of 3D printing, you probably imagine a structure being created layer by layer, from the bottom up. Now, researchers say they have developed a completely new way of creating 3D objects that offer remarkable resolution "in record time."
As soon as the blood started sprouting from world record deadlift holder Eddie Hall's nose, we couldn't help but stare in horror and awe.
Neal Agarwal's Printing Money visualization tool is simultaneously exhilarating and depressing.
When California's housing crisis slammed into a wealthy suburb, one public servant became a convert to a radically simple doctrine.
You know when you've built something up in your head and when you finally get to experience it, it doesn't stack up to your expectations? This dog knows the feeling.
Learning a language is child's play, but linguists are still trying to understand how children do it so easily.
Who are the best emo bands ever? That's a tricky question, since the genre itself has a slippery definition. We looked back at 35 years of emo rock music to figure the 100 best songs.
The team at How To Make Everything demonstrates how the Pyramids were built by making the tools they would have used completely by hand.
Not much says "America" more than the small dairy farm, and Vermont has spent decades selling that image. Increasingly, it's a relic of a bygone era.
In the foreground, we have Bella Hadid strutting down the runway for the Marc Jacobs fashion show. But when you peer closer into the background, there are some quite unusual things happening.
They're thriving, pooping, and fouling up the water around the drug lord's former estate.
I don't mind spending money, but I hate getting scammed. The idea that I need to get a new phone every year or two just because Apple makes one or my carrier offers an "upgrade" is a scam.
"There's nothing a little American engineering can't handl— well, crap."
A new tent-shaped home built in a small agricultural village near Nagoka is designed with a community in mind, rather than a single family.
The movie famously had to go through a complete redesign of its main character after fan backlash. Does the redesign of the movie save it or is "Sonic the Hedgehog" a slog? Here's what the reviews say.
The Castlereagh River in Australia has just endured through one of the worst droughts and has not flowed for many years until now.
Chris Pratt, the Hollywood megastar from "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," has famously not always been in the shape he's in now.
I've discovered a strange little data set that helps explain how we evolved to an era where we're constantly updating our autobiographies one Instagram story at a time.
Sometimes in life you just need a lift.
When "American Ninja Warrior" producer Johnathan Walton began to suspect his best friend — whom he'd loaned nearly $70,000 — was not the royal she claimed, he launched an investigation that uncovered dozens of alleged victims.
It's a catastrophe, but it's also oddly satisfying to watch all of this unfold.
In LA, a new breed of fitness center is taking an all-inclusive approach to health and wellness.
The last time All-Star descended upon Chicago, a precocious Bulls guard jumped from the free throw line and sent the NBA into the stratosphere. This is the story of how one frigid weekend in the Windy City changed everything for Michael Jordan and the league.
Watching this pendulum is hypnotizing.
Tracy Walder hunted terrorists for the CIA, even as foreign operatives called her Malibu Barbie. Now she teaches history at a Dallas prep school, and that's just fine with her.
Scientists don't know what to make of fast radio bursts. Some think they come from aliens.
Long before they were in the business of making movies themselves, Marvel infamously sold off the film rights to some of their most beloved characters for pennies on the dollar compared to their current worth today.
What sort of black magic sorcery aka engineering ingenuity is this?
The theme of the Expo that year was "Progress and Harmony for Mankind," and Osaka knocked it out of the park.
While the Top Reviewer Ranking list fluctuates weekly, the Hall of Fame has one clear dominant presence: Joanna D, a Top 10 Reviewer in 16 different years dating back to 2001. In more than 5,000 reviews, she's racked up more 88,000 helpful votes. The next person below her in the Hall of Fame isn't even close.
We don't think we've seen an Aurthurian legend adaptation this unsettling before. "Green Knight," starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton premieres in the summer.
This fantastic blanket octopus is yet another reminder that our planet is a magical place.
At an AI startup with deep ties to the University of Michigan, employees allege a pattern of sexual harassment by the CEO.
Architect Bjarke Ingels' philosophy of "sustainable hedonism" dares to ask the question: Can saving the world be fun?
Internet revenue tracks remarkably closely to lower latency. But if folks make more money off customers when they reduce latency, there has to be power in increasing it.
Wingtip vortexes are circular patterns of rotating air behind a wing as it generates lift, and they only occur in the right weather conditions.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
Bd, or Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, is a pathogen like no other. While most diseases affect a few host species, Bd indiscriminately kills amphibians—an entire class of animals.
If you cook a homemade pizza with the wrong cheese, it's going to be wet and unappetizing. Here's the best cheese to use for that classic New York-style pie.
Why the recent hunger to return to the moon? The one-world ethos of the Apollo program is long gone. Humanity in the main couldn't care less about understanding the cosmos. No, we're going back because the moon is full of money.