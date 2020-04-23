Dog Tries To Hide Between The Sofa Cushions, Adorably Fails
This goofy dog enjoyed trying to hide out inside this couch.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
About half of the nation's food is typically consumed in group settings like restaurants and schools. Quickly rerouting the supply chain isn't easy.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
One of the only major battlegrounds seeing a lower claims rate than the national average is Wisconsin, according to the analysis.
Dumbbell prices have skyrocketed during quarantine — find out why the big dumbbell price increase, and whether it's worth it to invest in a whole set for your home.
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
Rob Manfred's report on the Red Sox pins their entire scheme on a rogue video operator. The investigation raises further questions and puts a tidy bow on the controversy that once seemed to threaten baseball's future.
They may be closed, but museums around the world are staying connected with the public by sharing unusual items from their collections.
A woman who was interviewed about her participation in Michigan's "Operation Gridlock" protest against coronavirus lockdown measures inspired a TikToker to research her claims — and something isn't adding up.
Don't knock grim and gloomy films, or their serious fans will come for you.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
Most American adults don't have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. How will we get through the pandemic?
This herd of puppies couldn't help but lick the face of this defenseless kid.
The bits, sketches, and one-liners that changed humor forever.
With a record 26 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are bearing the brunt harder than others. Here's a heat map showing the states hit the worst.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
In a few months, there's going to be a lot more Wi-Fi to go around.
Aerodynamics is everything.
It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" for the effects of reopening in a pandemic.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"
The preliminary data suggests that many more New Yorkers may have been infected than was previously believed.
Zack Reaves arranged and performed this lovely arrangement of the Radiohead classic.
People who lived through other major viral outbreaks — from SARS to Ebola to the 1918 flu pandemic — on what it felt like when life started returning to normal.
Turning away from the physical world and toward social media might feel right. But now is the perfect time to let it go.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
William Shakespeare was born this month in 1564, but the playwright's influence is unquestionable and his fingerprints are still all over modern film, literature and television.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
What we know so far about COVID-19 immunity — antibodies, serological tests, reinfection and immunological memory — explained.
An extraordinary optical illusion makes it look like this alpaca is a dragon on this farm in Iowa.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
On Colorado's grasslands, Rachel Hopper skillfully captures the beauty and brutality of this fierce songbird's distinctive style of food storage.
Shake Shack, Ruth's Chris Steak House and other big companies are getting millions in government loan money while mom-and-pops go broke. But whose fault is that?
In contravention of shelter-in-place rules for COVID-19, people are participating in secret activities, including Washington, DC, dinner parties, an underground Palm Beach salon.
If you had a bathtub full of money, how would you remodel your kitchen? Here's 14 of the sleekest kitchens owned by celebs as seen in Architectural Digest.
Last week, Amazon shut down its fulfillment centers in France amid a dispute with unions over alleged covid-19-related health hazards. Could that happen in the US?
Once thought to be a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and frightening.
Pecos Hank risks life and limb to get this terrifying footage of a tornado ripping through Madill, Oklahoma.
How to make your own hand sanitizer, test it and scare yourself with this one easy trick.
Their net worth is rising at a time when millions and millions of people are finding themselves out of work.
You know what they say: one woman's "man" is another woman's "trash."
A Wuhan lab studied SARS-related viruses. But there's no evidence it discovered or was working on the new virus.
You've never heard of Rock Lititz. But before the pandemic put the industry on hold, the biggest names in music were joining its waitlist.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.