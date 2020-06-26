Hilariously Curious Dog Tries On Dentures And Gives A Toothy Grin
This jackapoo was caught wearing a pair of dentures stolen from a drawer.
Here's what it's like to experience the land of fire and ice in a resolution your computer probably can't display.
A woman in Auckland, New Zealand designed an ecologically friendly tiny house with plants galore.
A wonderful behind-the-scenes journey with an animatronic robotic turtle in tow.
"As coronavirus cases race back up, the president ignored warnings from his public health experts that resulted in tens of thousands of preventable deaths," the MSNBC host said on Friday. "And we're looking at tens of thousands more."
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
One family hoped their new home might bring a fresh start. But the house held secrets that would cause them years of heartache.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
The martial-arts legend looms so large in pop culture that the mundane details of his life feel like a rare treat.
The project will rescue forgotten peaches, plums and apricots.
Figuring out who looted treasures belong to can take a whole lot of detective work.
A Twitter used pointed out that certain calculators mimic the tones used in railway melodies, so they recreated them using an array of number crunchers.
President Donald Trump on Sunday morning retweeted a video of senior citizens in Florida participating in a golf-cart parade where one supporter yelled "white power" twice while pumping his fist in the air.
Just hanging out by the pool is fine and all, but have you tried hanging out by the pool in an inflatable dino costume?
The comedian got the rally's conservative crowd to sing along with him about injecting Obama, Dr. Fauci and others with the "Wuhan flu."
On his first album of new material in eight years, Dylan sounds as alive as ever, even if he delivers it with a hint of orneriness.
A day in the life of urban beekeeper Andrew Cote.
A beekeeper detects an aggressive honey colony and decides to make one of the hardest decisions of his life.
Like the entertainment industry, colleges will need to embrace digital services in order to survive.
As unemployment soars, the WPA's emphasis on artists shows a path toward recovery.
Scientists say accelerating deforestation and development may increase the risk of pandemic diseases. The current economic crisis may also make that trend worse if more people cut down trees for fuel.
Tracy Young used to believe that her journey as a startup founder was the same as any other founder's experience. Not so.
The candid coincidences in life, pictures of alien-looking architecture and more best photos of the week.
What's different, in this moment, is that the editors of our country's most esteemed outlets no longer hold a monopoly on publishing power.
Tom Pemberton makes these cows very happy with this unique contraption.
During the coronavirus pandemic, telemedicine looks like the future of health care. Is it a future that we want?
Drew Gooden revisits Disney movies that haven't withstood the test of time and "Blank Check" is probably the worst.
Months into the pandemic, demand for coronavirus tests is soaring. Texans report problems with almost every facet of the testing process, starting with the glitching websites and unanswered phone lines used to schedule appointments, and extending to long lags before test results come back.
The campaign also reportedly told arena executives they did not want any signs encouraging people to keep a safe distance from each other.
An extremely talented Star Wars fan does a next level good impression of Star Wars characters.
A growing gap in case growth between Europe and the United States tells the tale: Declaring victory too soon is an excellent way to return to new heights.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Alex Kueng is one of four former officers accused of crimes in the killing of George Floyd, which happened on his third shift. His decision to join the force had frayed friendships.
Across the internet, tales abound about the guy who can make women come simply by assessing their posture. But is he the real deal? We booked an appointment to find out.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Higher restaurant spending appears to be linked to a faster spread of the coronavirus, according to JPMorgan.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
'Breath Of The Wild' is a fantastic escape from the real world if you play the game completely "wrong."
Symptomless transmission makes the coronavirus far harder to fight. But health officials dismissed the risk for months, pushing misleading and contradictory claims in the face of mounting evidence.
From Michael Jordan chuckling at his iPad to Bernie Sanders asking for a favor, here are the best memes of 2020 so far.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
This guy is mad as hell at the St. Lucie County Commission over masks and he's not going to take it anymore.
The black people I come from were owned and raped by the white people I come from. Who dares to tell me to celebrate them?
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
This guy always brings a ramp to help other people with their tricks.