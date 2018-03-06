Dog Tries And Fails To Feign Innocence On The Thing She Holding In Her Mouth
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whose horses have failed five tests in a little more than a year, denied wrongdoing: "We didn't do it."
A very guilty looking dog can't pretend she's not holding something in her mouth.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Financial Expert Lloyd Ostertag, played by Musk, joins Michael Che and tries his best to explain how cryptocurrency works.
Director Scott Mann, cofounder of Flawless, says the company's tech "creates a fully three-dimensional performance."
While parents focus on Facebook and Twitter, children often turn to apps that allow users to remain anonymous, aren't moderated, and that adults have never heard of.
The fate and future of Elon's Space X Mars Habitat rests on Chad, played by Pete Davidson.
"This client likes unique and interesting designs," Yochi Nussenzweig, the 28-year-old local designer behind the Brooklyn piano building, told us.
These soaps reject the traditional paradigm of flowery perfumes, and get to the good stuff right away. We're smellin' like whiskey this weekend, folks.
"A lot of time, people are reduced to the dumbest thing they did," said Musk while sharing personal details of his life and explaining his tweets.
To measure was to apprehend and be made accountable, and nowhere was this more resonant than in the identification and classification of criminals.
Christopher Nolan has said more than once he's open to making a Bond movie. He finally did it with "Tenet."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki held Newsmax's Emerald Robinson's feet to the fire after she attempted to ask a question by using unnamed sources.
Nice career you got there…would be a shame if, you know, something happened to it
Dave Chappelle was able to successfully negotiate getting paid earlier this year for his past work on "Chappelle's Show." But when he originally walked away from his show, he recalled how people thought he had "ruined his life."
White people love critical race theories.
"I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain," reads one letter to the FBI.
Andrew Callaghan attended a punk show in Downtown Los Angeles in early April 2021 and learned a lot about the culture.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
I've discovered a life-saving device that allows cyclists to protect themselves and take back the road: the pool noodle. (From 2019)
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A remote camera at Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota captures a plethora of animals crossing a beaver dam.
As of this writing, "Blinding Lights" has been on the Hot 100 for 73 weeks, or about 17 months. That makes it, currently, the fourth longest-running hit in the chart's history. (It will no doubt be in second place in about a month and a half, and by late summer it could very conceivably threaten the accursed all-time champ.)
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
The folks at DribbleUp invented the Smart Medicine Ball, Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball to help your whole family improve their fitness and fine-tune their skills at home.
Whiskey accessories, boots, silicone rings and more are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50% off.
If you want to fit in and not attract the attention of pickpockets, here are some fashion items you should ditch.
The modern world can be divided into two distinct eras: before Tom Holland performed "Umbrella" on "Lip Sync Battle," and after.
Apple recently rolled out its highly anticipated App Tracking Transparency feature with iOS 14.5, which lets users decide whether apps track their activity for targeted advertising. Overwhelmingly, users seem happy to leave app tracking disabled.
The science behind the design of modern wind turbines explained in an easy-to-understand way
An unlikely, polarizing SNL hosting stint for the mogul reveals the boundaries and tensions of our ever-present culture wars.
You can still swim in your pool, but you might need to make these swaps.
This epic TikTok collaboration proves once again that the internet is undefeated.
Back in the fall of 2019, I wrote about a rare 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee sitting on an old dairy farm in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, road salt had rotted out the main unibody rails, making the vehicle no longer suitable for the road. Then a series of events conspired to save the holy grail from the crusher. It's coming to my House of Misfit Jeeps.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone looks into what would happen if you took Tucker Carlson's advice and called the police immediately if you saw a child wearing a mask outdoors.
This week's characters include a New York Times columnist who's never tried Indian food, a United States senator who wants us to go back to the days of Jason Bourne and more.
As the ride-share app lay waste to Montreal's taxi industry, one cabbie decided to fight back.
YouTuber The China Traveller bravely scaled the ladder to Atulie'er village, a village on the edge of a cliff in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.
Some sneaker resellers deal in hyped-up shoes. Others profit by selling run-of-the-mill kicks.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
Why does it always seem like once you find a relatable artist you soon discover that their parents are famous and/or loaded?
Orchids Paper Products went bankrupt in 2019. A liquidation trustee blamed "overly-ambitious and ill-conceived" plans by the CEO.
He's a born-and-raised scion of Fox. Now he's sparring with the president's team on national TV—and the game is kind of working for both sides.
A man in Turkey discovers the most hilarious amplifier tool and has the time of his life scaring the bejesus out of people.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Peacock and more, from the J. Balvin documentary "The Boy From Medellín" to "Star Wars: The Bad Batch."
After 10 years of documenting memes, nobody has seen this much shit. (From 2018)
Mount Everest is busier than ever. Here's what it's like to get stuck in a human traffic jam high above the clouds.