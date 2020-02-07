Dog Hilariously Appears To Be Broken
Archie the boxer often sits in this hysterically awkward way on the couch.
Movies like Hitchcock's "Rope" and the more recent "1917" want to sell the illusion that the whole movie is one seamless take. Here's how you can spot the hidden cuts.
A Lithuanian YouTuber builds his own gun and things don't go as well as he hoped.
A bungee jumper in Russia got a little too excited and jumped early before applying their safety ropes. Fortunately, they were okay.
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
"Well, well, well, how did we end up here?"
You gotta pick on a car your own size, buddy.
The inexplicable randomness of being homeless was familiar to me, but the scale of it was something new.
Trying to navigate your way around pizza rats, abandoned mattresses and lots and lots of trash is just a super normal day in New York,
Good reviews are all alike; every bad review is bonkers in its own unique way.
A tornado hit the Cameron Wood neighborhood in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon and the damage it has wreaked is scary to watch.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
Once upon a time, nightlife journalist Michael Musto didn't set the strongest boundaries with the boldfaced names he covered.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.
Two thirds of American gun deaths are suicides. How do you solve a problem hardly anyone talks about?
What's in a house? Much of the shock and thrill in Bong Joon Ho's genre-flexible movie "Parasite" — nominated for six Oscars including Best Production Design — hinges on the fictional house built by a fictional architect owned by the wealthy Park family.
"A driver at a drift event at Orlando Speed World Skid Pad was drifting his RB25 powered Nissan 240sx S14. Coming towards the end of the course, his car clipped the wall near the audience, his front right wheel got caught up in the K-rail causing the nose of the car to go up and flip the vehicle and sending it into a roll."
No need to check the forecast. The only one that matters right now is that Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us.
Often, when signage lights break, the result is something funny and lighthearted. But something decidedly darker emerged in Indianapolis this week.
A growing movement poses the question: We have the numbers, so what if we just stopped?
This hilariously persistent dog has the same argument with his owner every night.
Do you know how you feel about Trump? Look at the results of your poll again — perhaps you don't despise him as much as you thought you did.
Overall, winter across the East Coast this year has been pretty pathetic.
As they stole stories from real newspapers, these sites baffled scientists, activists and journalists. Until now.
Over the past 10 years, DJing has undergone seismic transformations in technology and process. New styles of DJing have emerged, and some have had huge impacts on dance music culture — even birthing new genres and music production techniques.
Once pigeonholed as "the hottest blonde ever," the star of "Birds of Prey" has become one of Hollywood's most promising producers.
On the inside with the ultimate outsider, a political longs hot who's made it farther than anyone — him included — ever imagined.
Rachel Bitecofer's radical new theory predicted the midterms spot-on. So who's going to win 2020?
Maps from the 1600s to the 1900s showed a small island located in the Gulf of Mexico, labeled "Bermeja." But it doesn't appear to be there. Where is it?
"League of Legends" player Nathan, who roomed with pros Tailsz, Zig and Adrian, thought he'd struck gold. Instead, he left Robert Morris financially screwed
About 45,000 people in the US die every year from not having health insurance. My boyfriend was one of them.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? Nancy Pelosi ripping the SOTU, Kylo Ren screaming, Bernie Sanders writing and the 62%.
"How many rolls of tape do you think this was?"
In one of the best decades the American economy has ever recorded, families were bled dry by landlords, hospital administrators, university bursars, and child-care centers. For millions, a roaring economy felt precarious or downright terrible.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
We have only one question: why?
NASA hired skilled women from the local textile industry as well as from the Waltham Watch Company, because of the precision needed to work around the cores with a needle.
A new record set so soon after the previous record of 63.5 degrees in March 2015 is a sign warming in Antarctica is happening much faster than global average.
Just because one is bigger in size doesn't mean that it will prevail.
In 1810, there were only a little over 7 million people living on 0.02% of US mainland. Here's how population density and city growth have changed since then.
When you pay to avoid ads, brands should know that you don't want to see ads.
A report about snake safety goes awry as reporter Sarah Cawte snapped at her microphone.
This presidential race will be fought on electoral terrain that would have been unthinkable four years ago, before everything blew up.
As The Sims celebrates its 20th anniversary, we look back at one of its defining traits: Simlish, a made-up language that helped players better connect to their in-game creations.
A man in Astrkhan, Russia, jumps into a frozen river to rescue a dog in trouble.
You can finally browse Netflix in peace without annoying autoplay videos.
The surprisingly eco-friendly ash stash comes from another lesser-known Christian observance called Palm Sunday.
How did the Safdie brothers keep a perpetually moving Adam Sandler in focus? With a device called the Light Ranger 2.
Gathered here are recent images of robotic technology including battle robots, a dance performance, an autonomous mobile vending machine, an agri-bot, a robotic priest, a grocery-store bot and much more.