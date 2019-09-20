Dog Shows Off Hilarious Workout Routine While Sprawled Out On The Street
A dog appears to demonstrate his outdoor workout regiment with cute little kicks.
A dog appears to demonstrate his outdoor workout regiment with cute little kicks.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Some states now consider pornography to be a health threat. But stigmatizing porn can do more harm than good.
While staying at a Hilton in Ocean City, TikToker Josie Bowers noticed a jerry-rigged contraption was able to open her hotel door.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A dog appears to demonstrate his outdoor workout regiment with cute little kicks.
Have you ever noticed two large "bulb" shaped canisters hanging off the rear axles of semi trucks? Here's what those are and how they work.
Don't get caught without somewhere to sit. This folding chair weighs just 4.4 pounds and even comes with a strap for easy travel.
Only in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, do you see these things.
A statement signed today by more than 100 leading American scholars warns that as a result of recent state actions changing basic electoral procedures, our "entire democracy is at risk."
"I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity."
Can anything stop the Lock Picking Lawyer? Shane Wighton gave it his best attempt in creating the most unpickable lock possible, and sent it to the mysterious YouTuber.
What's so hard about changing a team's name?
As tempting as it is to tout the strength and composition of your relationship online in ways that seem specifically tailored to garner clout, please, I beg of you, do not.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sommelier André Mack explains how to decode red wine labels.
By my estimation, a single number cost $1.5 billion on the Space Shuttle. Almost more amazing is what it represents and how it came to be. But for all its importance and intrigue, the number itself has an unassuming name — the factor of safety.
ABC's chief legal analyst Dan Abrams says Donald Trump's luck might be running out, with everything that's come out about the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into his organization.
We spoke with Sasha Barber about her brokerage, Guided Realty and the broader trend of bringing spirituality to the world of real estate.
YouTubers, and now TikTokers, are getting into the ring, but this trend needs to die, now.
As the economy reopens, Americans are finding short supplies of many items — including boba tea, chicken wings and cars. Here's why.
It stinks.
We're more objective than the people who fancy straight guys, and we already know our way round the menswear section.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Anti-gay boaters got a serious dose of karma when their boat went down in flames after harassing a family flying an LGBTQ pride flag in Moses Lake, Washington.
The best RPGs ever made will leave you wishing there was a way to find the time to play them all.
Father's Day, Fourth of July and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost. It's already raised more than $6 million, so you won't want to miss out.
Looking for something to spice up your aesthetic? This LED-lit dynamic wooden wall map is easy to love.
Working at Yellowstone National Park seems like the greatest job in the world, until the Grizzly bears start going wild.
The cheat-making group known as "Chicken Drumstick" made more than $70 million selling cheats for PUBG Mobile. This is the story of its rise and fall.
Being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 provides a solid level of immunity — but it doesn't last forever. How long does immunity last, and what happens afterward?
The new "iCarly" replaces Sam and Gibby with booze and swearing.
There are some universal standards of beauty, so why has evolution not made us all beautiful? When it comes to attraction, originality can pay off.
Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding!
"House of Style" host Cindy Crawford took MTV viewers behind the scenes of "SNL" in 1994, and it was a scene, man.
First of all, keep them out of the light.
There are few things Americans can agree on these days. Wildlife crossings, it seems, are one of them.
Even this had perfectly worked out for this Aventador owner in China, you probably don't want to eat meat coated in the fumes of premium gasoline.
The government is working on a report on UFO sightings — rather, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) sightings — and it's a long time coming. Here's what it might contain.
Thousands of pages of communications obtained by BuzzFeed News show how Fauci tried to keep Americans calm and develop an effective strategy despite conflicts with Trump's administration.
In an extraordinary video filmed over the weekend, a woman pushed a bear off a fence after it came dangerously close to her dogs.
A photo has been circulating of Ellie Kemper at 19 when she was nominated the "Queen of Love and Beauty" at the Fair Saint Louis, an event with a controversial racial background.
On Tuesday, health officials in China reported the first known human case of a particular strain of avian influenza called H10N3. Officials said that the man has since recovered and would be leaving the hospital soon.
You don't want to see director David Lynch mad. You won't like him when he's mad.
But funny.
In 1993, Tupac Shakur had the world in his hands — until he became the center of a trial that would change hip-hop forever. For the first time, a juror is speaking out about what happened inside the jury room.
"Castaways," a song from the kids show The Backyardigans has taken the internet by storm, and for a good reason — it's a masterpiece in songwriting.
In a recent survey, more than a third of people in the UK mislabelled this vital part of female anatomy. So where is it - and what is it for?
The relatable state of despair is back for summer!
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reveals Michael Flynn's stunning apparent suggestion for a Myanmar-style coup has been frequently mentioned by Trump supporters over the past several months.