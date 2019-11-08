Recommended

EXTREMELY ONLINE

theguardian.com

Nine years ago, I did a reverse image search on a photograph of me and was shocked to discover it had become a meme. People online thought my smile, combined with the look in my eyes, seemed terribly sad. They were calling me "Hide the Pain Harold."

THE ITALIAN JOKE

jalopnik.com

Remember the old video game "Spy Hunter"? Or the old movie "The Italian Job"? Sure you do. You may recall that one of the most notable events in both game and movie involved driving a car up a ramp, and into the back of a truck, often while in motion. A Subaru Forrester driver in Northampton, Massachusetts appeared to have attempted the same move earlier today, but with significantly worse results.

'YOU'RE NOT OKAY'

2 diggs longreads.com

This word, "bastard," enthralls me. I've heard my dad use it, and read it in a Stephen King novel or two. I thought it referred to a bad person. But no, that's me, I think on the bus ride home. That's a word for what I am: a bastard.