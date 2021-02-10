Dog Plays Fetch With Friend, Lets Friend Win On Purpose
Just trying to make fetch happen.
A butterfly interrupted Naomi Osaka's match and she found a way to gently free it from harm's way.
Rebecca Black celebrated the 10-Year Anniversary of her universally panned song with a remix that is somehow even more unlistenable.
"There's no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said after declaring Trump not guilty.
He made it this far just to do that?
This modern tiny house might make you jealous.
Turnip the Tortoise busts a move while getting her shower at the Tennessee Aquarium.
After spending years as a cancer patient, I embarked on a cross-country road trip to rediscover myself.
The Kentuckian is the GOP's de facto leader for at least the next two years, as Trump remains exiled in Florida with no real public platform.
After former President Trump got acquitted, Tucker Carlson (Alex Moffat) called up Lindsey Graham (Kate McKinnon), Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant) and Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett) to find out how they felt.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a lot of pop-culture events to get through this week including a Star Wars cast reshuffle, a beloved brand name change and more.
Cooking early in a relationship can be a recipe for disaster. For me, it was a welcome distraction from the outside world.
And why they're scared we might break up with their favorite appliance.
In the wake of "Framing Britney Spears," the media's treatment of other stars is being reexamined, such as this 2013 Lindsay Lohan Interview with David Letterman which resurfaced this week.
Billions of stimulus dollars are flowing to public schools, but experts say it may not be enough without big changes to how states allocate the money.
India's efforts to crack down on dissent have left Twitter with an impossible balancing act: protecting free speech, or risking its employees and business in one of the company's most vital markets.
Social worker Jessica Dore turns the tarot cards into a tool for self care and healing.
The Senate just voted to acquit former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans joining the Democrats. Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.
Chronic stress was rampant even before the pandemic. Leaders can't ignore it any longer.
"Super Mario 3D World" is an all-time great that barely anyone played back on the Wii U. Don't sleep on this masterpiece.
If you want some of the best-tasting coffee possible, you'll want to move away from the machines. This pour over brewer allows you to make great coffee in small doses to reduce waste.
"And not by Zoom. None of these depositions should be done by Zoom," Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen exclaimed. "These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia. That's where we should be done."
White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo, who threatened a reporter who asked about his relationship with another reporter, has resigned.
In cultures around the world, red is tied to passion, sex and romance. Does the association come from social learning or our evolutionary heritage?
In this retrospective, MrMobile's Michael Fisher goes back "When Phones Were Fun" and reexamines the overly ambitious Xelibri.
Kevin Jiang's killing has attracted attention because of ties to Yale and has put a spotlight on an uptick in shootings in New Haven, Conn.
Vox demonstrates how the solution to traffic congestion is not expanding highways.
Twitter thirst would suggest yes. But the phenomenon's happening for all the right reasons.
What if you could hear color? Explore Vassily Kandinsky's synesthesia and "play" his pioneering masterpiece, Yellow-Red-Blue.
Los Angeles's worst apartment rentals as seen on Facebook.
The company has created a board that can overrule even Mark Zuckerberg. Soon, it will decide whether to allow Trump back on Facebook.
With cases spiking, the Los Angeles area banned gatherings. But XPrize Chairman Peter Diamandis's exclusive event went ahead anyway.
In an expletive-laced phone call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy while the US Capitol was under attack, then-President Donald Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.
Less than 24 hours after her explosive ouster from Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" for incendiary social media posts, Gina Carano has hit back at her detractors and revealed a new movie.
A workplace has its own informal cardinal directions: elevatorward, kitchenward, bathroomward. It's a map we share.
This ancient social emotion has always been complex. The internet poured fuel on it. Then came social media.
Now that he's fessed up to his past misdeeds, fans on Twitter found more lighthearted things that the singer should atone for, specifically this bizarre beat-boxing spectacle he put on during a *NSYNC concert in 2000.
Slate Star Codex was a window into the psyche of many tech leaders building our collective future. Then it disappeared.
This week's characters also include a "Will and Grace" star who misidentified a congresswoman, a Trump lawyer who completely dropped the ball and more.
A comedian gets a request from the band Fairview to do a review of their music. He proceeded to enthusiastically go to town.
Regrets, Robinhood, and what people are getting wrong about the trade of a lifetime.
A couple tried to create what they thought "The Mandalorian" was without ever seeing an episode and only relying on what their friends say on social media.
"This historic season of 'The Bachelor' should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions," said the longtime face of the franchise on Saturday.
Interviews with 19 current and former officers show how failures of leadership and communication put hundreds of Capitol cops at risk and allowed rioters to get dangerously close to members of Congress.
Hot real-estate markets across the US led to a number of buyers snapping up homes without performing due diligence.
Brent Hall shows off the eye-popping photo taking capability of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Failure could take on many forms next week when NASA's next-gen rover, Perseverance, reaches the surface of the Red Planet. Here's what needs to go right—and how things could quickly go sideways—when Perseverance tries to make its much-anticipated landing.
How this huge diesel engine is winning the race at sea.
Ann Reardon attempts to recreate so-called "kitchen hacks" and realizes many of them are total scams.