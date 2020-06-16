Goofy Dog Has The Best Way Of Getting Owner's Attention When It's Outside
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
For decades green and blue screens have been the go to for special effects in movies. However, the use of LED screens is gaining pace because of its cost efficiency and overall ease during the filming process.
It's not every day that you get to see a glimpse into military operations like this.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
They're the biggest names in the credit card business, but how do the two compare against each other?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Not everyone took Peter Turchin seriously a decade ago when he said widespread civil unrest would sweep through the US in 2020.
With coronavirus infections surging as economies reopen, officials will need to consider unorthodox alternatives. Pakistan offers some lessons.
If you thought this was going to be a heartwarming moment between animal and robot, you've come to the wrong video.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It saw a window of opportunity and it's not afraid to seize it.
The wealth gap between Black and white households in the country is horribly disproportionate.
This 34-inch curved display from Alienware is such a joy to experience. It supports both a 120Hz refresh and Nvida G-Sync with a native resolution of 3,440-by-1,440.
Now that's a prodigy right there.
Our entire visual field is not made the same.
An investigation by Privacy International showed that some companies are advertising on Facebook using the data of people they have never interacted with.
Phil Vischer explains the history of race in America and why Blacks continue to face injustice today.
At the beginning of the month, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck in Taiwan. Here are some educated guesses about what went wrong.
She's been having a moment — and that's not a good thing. Using baby name data, we found other names that are equally as "Karen" as Karen.
Having trouble getting a full-body workout while you're isolated at home? The Chopper is the ultimate at-home workout tool, endorsed by professional basketball players and football players alike.
Please do not do this, unless you want to lose a limb.
It's time to double down on electric vehicles.
The "Hellboy" star and the politician have engaged in a Twitter feud over the past few days.
Rather than creating a peaceful and calm presence on America's roadways, the unprecedented emptiness led to riskier driving behavior.
"We don't know why he chose Tulsa, but we can't see any way that his visit will be good for the city."
András Arató reveals how a stock photo shoot changed his life forever.
The promise was made on American Independence Day, 1983. "We, Linda Montano and Tehching Hsieh, plan to do a one year performance. We will stay together for one year and never be alone... tied together at [the] waist with an 8-foot rope."
We all have more time to ourselves these days. This guy used to to make something special.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
What follows is a story of a number of women who invented fortunes. They lied, faked pictures, forged documents, and posed as socialites, or royals. They enacted, without knowing one other, The Heiress Con: inventing a fortune in order to create one. And they became stinking rich, for a spell of time, borrowing on the back of marvelous lies.
A cheap and widely available drug called dexamethasone can help save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with coronavirus. UK experts say the low-dose steroid treatment is major breakthrough in the fight against the deadly virus.
Who's the fish out of water now?
One look at the uncertainties and the assumptions changes the story tremendously.
Kaepernick always deserved a job in the league. Don't forget how its teams tried to pretend otherwise.
This is really taking the acrobatics of the Olympics sports to the next level.
For decades, many rocket scientists have looked to a propulsion system powered by a nuclear reactor as the fastest practical means of getting to Mars and other places in the solar system more quickly.
They're the biggest names in the credit card business, but how do the two compare against each other?
A new study is the first to quantify the proportion of differences in sensitivity that can be explained by genetic factors.
A virologist helped crack an impossible problem: how to insure against the economic fallout from devastating viral outbreaks. The plan was ingenious. Yet we're still in this mess.
Teach a bird to steal fish and you feed it for a lifetime.
Even if you've never been to the vast red-rock desert country around Moab, Utah, you've been there — its mesas and buttes, its towering arches, have been the backdrop for a thousand movies (and even more SUV commercials). But the fate of a large swath of it, though nominally belonging to the American people, may soon fall to a guy named Craig Larson.
More than half of the board members of the National Book Critics Circle have now resigned in a sequence of events one member described as "bizarre and bloody in an end-of-a-Tarantino-movie way."
We didn't know how good we had it.
"We cannot live in fear, because when we live in fear, we are being controlled," said Moore County Clerk Brenda McKanna. "Even if I get it a second time, I'm for our nation opening back up."
A Reddit post riffing on a famous "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" line was taken quite literally by Fox News in their reporting on the Seattle autonomous zone.
There are thousands of abandoned hamlets in the U.S. Some people still live and vacation in them. Maybe you want to, too?
A lot has happened over the last ten years, right? At the very least, the average cost of tablets has really dropped. Right now, you can ever grab an Amazon Fire 7 for just 40 bucks.
Josh Gad brings together the cast of the 1984 classic.
The three officers appear to have ingested bleach, but suffered no serious injuries.
Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to permanently shut the liaison office with South Korea.
When Oswald Cooper designed his eponymous font in 1919, he had no idea how ubiquitous it would become.
While we appreciate the journey, the ending of the video is an important lesson in terms of respecting a person's privacy.
In the tradition of hapless YA book-to-film conversions, the Disney+ flop offers 10 lessons on how to mess up a beloved tale.
When a hose has gone haywire, the best thing to do is not to meet it head on.
The Solar Orbiter project, a collaboration between the European Space Agency and NASA, has begun a critical new stage of the mission after the probe's first close encounter with the Sun.
Employees of Apple, Google, and Microsoft have raised millions of dollars for the Black Lives Matter Foundation thinking it's the international racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality.