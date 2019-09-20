Dog Is Overjoyed To Show Owner How Much He's Destroyed The House
He has no regrets and is utterly delighted to show his handiwork.
He has no regrets and is utterly delighted to show his handiwork.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
And Facebook is left with little recourse.
He has no regrets and is utterly delighted to show his handiwork.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
FOX 9's Jennifer McDermed struggles to regain her composure after a technical difficulty causes her to double over in laughter.
Good hydration might help ward off COVID-19 infection. But the science is murky on exactly how and why drinking before an injection might alter your immune reaction.
On the heels of his new pod "Build With Rob" launching, we sat down with the multi-hyphenate to chat about his method for building successful businesses and his intensely data-driven approach to leading a balanced and optimized life.
Professional skater Marc-André Séguin realized he had to make a last second decision in the skate park. His actions might have saved this kid's life.
At the Disgusting Food Museum, in Sweden, where visitors are served dishes such as fermented shark and stinky tofu, I felt both like a tourist and like one of the exhibits.
An unusual fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed ashore on a California beach last week.
Liz Cheney learned the hard way when you question Donald Trump's narrative on the 2020 election results. CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how its becoming hard for Republicans to acknowledge he actually lost.
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
The typical reshuffling of the employment market is about to happen at warp speed
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Amid the announcement that Ellen DeGeneres's long-running talk show is coming to a close, people are remembering her cringeworthy interview with Dakota Johnson that began with discussion of a birthday snub and got worse from there.
Grimes had a panic attack and went to the hospital on Monday, two days after taping "Saturday Night Live" with her boyfriend Elon Musk.
Singapore's government put out a COVID-19 vaccine jingle and it's an absolute bop.
Underwood also revealed that he had hooked up with men, but not had sex with a man, prior to first appearing on "The Bachelorette" in 2018.
When the once burgeoning coal industry in Ruhrgebiet, Germany, began to decline, many of the workers' apartments were sold off. Oftentimes, new owners only purchased half of the building — miners maintained a lifelong right of residence to their quarters — creating a stark split between the left and right sides of the structure.
Kiki the gorilla had recently given birth to a baby of her own and had the most gentle, fascinating reaction to a human mother and her baby.
Why the most recognized social media marketing professional is bad for the profession of social media.
The source said Gates had been at his $12.5 million mansion at The Vintage Club for three months.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"The Forever Purge," the final film in the franchise, will be in theaters on July 2.
Digital creators used the blockchain to create a whole new art scene. Then their work started selling for thousands — sometimes millions of dollars.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
This fire starter superheats air in under a minute, and makes starting your bonfire or grill quick and painless.
The flashes of warm weather recently reminded us to invest in some summer-ready attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
If you can't have the real thing, maybe a facsimile would do.
Today, Palantir helps governments fight terrorism and businesses organize their data. It wouldn't exist without PayPal.
With incidents ranging from hard helicopter landings to difficult parachute jumps to blast exposure in training and combat, I may spend my life living the effects of traumatic brain injury.
Cities are rethinking how to increase bike commuter traffic and highways dedicated to non-motorized transportation is in the cards.
At 56, already decades into an A-list career, Chris Rock is rebooting the Saw franchise. He nailed the fourth season of "Fargo." He's directing again. He's writing more jokes. The man might just be trying to live forever.
We're sincerely surprised at how beautiful and elaborate these Lego flowers ended up. Truly, some of the finest work out of Denmark in years.
Don't put electronics in your checked luggage. And also keep your keys with you.
What the newest online buzzword tells us about ageing, the internet, and ageing on the internet.
Consumer prices rose 4.2% from April 2020 to April 2021.
Fortunately, there were no severe injuries from this accident in Charlotte, North Carolina.
As she faces a vote to be thrown out of House Republican leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney has told associates she doesn't plan on going anywhere — and plans to run for re-election.
For the first time, researchers were able to observe, in extra-fine detail, how neurons behave as consciousness shuts down.
Turns out his car was right on the other side of the road.
If it's true that laughter is the best medicine, consider this list a panacea.
Over 1,200 documents from the Kansas City PD help shed light on one of hip hop's biggest mysteries: who killed Mac Dre? Writer Donald Morrison uncovers new details of the rapper's murder on October 31, 2004.
Conan O'Brien debunks a Stephen Colbert tall tale about a scatological incident on a ski lift told on Sean Hayes' Podcast.
Men of a certain age face a heightened risk of melanoma. Here's what you need to know.
Doctors in Oregon have described what might be one of the unluckiest encounters between man and tick ever documented: a 70-year-old man became sick with three different infections after a single tick bite.
What are people listening to on the streets on Vancouver? This guy set out to find out.
A new documentary about Britney Spears, BBC Select's "The Battle for Britney," examines a disturbing theory around Spears's conservatorship: whether she has dementia.
A network of amateur influencers left a little trail of breadcrumbs right back to the Florida congressman.
Seth Rogen shared on the Howard Stern show the two uncomfortable encounters he had with Nicolas Cage.