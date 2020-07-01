Recommended

DEATH OF TAXES

1 digg propublica.org

Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.

