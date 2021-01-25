Dog Immediately Drops Best Friend At The Sound Of Food
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
CNN anchor Pamela Brown repeatedly presses Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for evidence of voter fraud.
As historians examine Donald Trump's performance as president, Chris Cillizza explains where he'll rank among his predecessors.
Thor is completely ecstatic to run around a yard full of snow.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Many hikers hope their treks will make them better at other sports. Instead, mine kept me from distance running for a year — a common side effect we don't discuss enough.
The purpose behind the MatISS experiment is to test out how five advanced materials can prevent illness-causing microorganisms from settling and growing in microgravity.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
A group of friends embark on a journey of "controlled alcoholism" in Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round."
The former president has all but vanished from public view while his former team navigates an unforgiving job market.
"It's reasonable to ask how many chances a person can expect, and how institutions like The Times are doing that math."
From "The Room" to "Eraserhead" to "Rocky Horror," these are the best movies to ever inspire deep obsession.
Only in Portland will you meet people who insist on being called "Deyf" instead of "Dave."
In a VICE World News investigation, Rohingya women share their harrowing stories of being sold to men in Kashmir.
Twitter has suspended the account that tweeted it.
Opening a bottle of soda by twisting open the bottle cap is for amateurs.
Alpha Global includes workers from 10 countries, including the United States and Germany
While there's a security mesh underneath to keep the kid from really hurting himself, we're glad that he has a cat as a protector.
Cultivating a business in prison isn't illegal — but it's often punishable. Here's why that makes no sense if rehabilitation really is the ultimate goal.
As CEO of Occidental Petroleum, Vicki Hollub made the biggest deal the oil business had seen in years. Will it also go down as the biggest failure?
The conversation and the treatment are very different.
Firmly linking teen suicides to school closings is difficult, but rising mental health emergencies and suicide rates point to the toll the pandemic lockdown is taking.
It's a strange reality we live in these days.
One of the most lenient corporate criminal deals ever was quietly cut during the president's final weeks in power.
QAnon has started to merge with even more extreme conspiracy theories, including the "sovereign citizen" movement.
Covidvaxcount constantly checks the websites of both the Centers for Disease Control and the individual states as they report the current vaccination numbers. Here's how many people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
We reached out to space experts, asking a very simple question: What should be Biden's NASA priorities?
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
Somehow this song has existed across lyric websites since at least 2007—except, as far as anyone knows, the song itself has never actually existed.
Watch Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more on every screen in your house. This simple HDMI stick transforms every HDTV into a smart device with Alexa.
It's not really rocket science.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
For promotional purposes to get people to sign up for the Navy, a member of the Koninklijke Marine, or Royal Netherlands Navy, piloted a small drone inside a submarine.
Millions of American children were placed in orphanages. Some didn't make it out alive.
The young French writer Pauline Harmange proudly embraces misandry and makes a splash beyond the literary scene.
Breaking with tradition, Budweiser won't be airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time in 37 years. Instead, the company will be redirecting their advertising budget to increasing COVID-19 vaccines awareness.
For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant won't be advertising Budweiser during the Super Bowl.
Some of the biggest platform bets are services you've never heard of.
"It's way closer, way sharper and it has way more emotion."
It's a great example of how pandemic UX can be done right.
Dr. Shira Doran, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, says that more layers are better, but that doesn't necessarily mean more masks.
Last year, Dennis gained viral attention when she performed a floor routine to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love," and this year, she served up an equally magnificent performance with music from different Black artists.
VICE asked doctors what the long-term concerns are for one really bad year of health habits.
Team chat apps are essential for online collaboration, but their very existence makes it hard to focus on longer-term projects.
YouTuber Zack Reaves Music managed to capture the essence of Radiohead's "Everything in Its Right Place" with his cello performances.
One of the most famous video game characters in history almost never saw the light of day in the West.
The suit against Mr. Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump who pushed to overturn the election results, accuses him of carrying out "a viral disinformation campaign."
YouTuber What's Inside? spent $650 on 16 Amazon return boxes. Here's what's inside.