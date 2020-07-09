Watch This Tortoise React With Displeasure When A Dog Ignores It
"Sam would hang out with the gopher tortoise when he'd go outside. He ignored her this time, so she let him know she wasn't happy!"
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
My sex life as a fat woman was a trickle of accumulated humiliations and loneliness, so I decided to try enjoying my own company instead.
The WWII naval drama, whose screenplay was written by the actor himself, strips away some of the less enticing parts of its source material. But there's not a lot left beyond Hanks's star power.
Comedian Trey Kennedy nails a perfect impression of a white guy cracking jokes in the summer of 2020.
You can't be too careful these days.
The US has formal and informal coronavirus guidance — and it's confusing and dangerous.
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It's the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares.
When Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo realized that Washington wasn't going to be much help, she called CVS, Salesforce — and the bishop.
How a controversial rationalist blogger became a mascot and martyr in a struggle against the New York Times.
An Albuquerque man had new tires put on his car and then had a shocking mishap.
Once you see it, you'll never be the same. NSFW!
The band hasn't been cool for years. But its Minutes to Midnight logo is everywhere in the most populous country in the world.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
How a motorcycle accident, a ghoulish premise and a 3 AM freak-out helped inspire a classic 1980s farce — and a bizarre dance craze.
TikTok user @rachellloooo hilariously tackled the surprisingly ubiquitous genre of dudes posing with a fish in their Tinder profiles.
Jeff Bezos is notorious for sending emails with a single "?" to employees. Here's a former Amazon executive that recalls what it was like to receive one of these.
How hard can it be to fence an Olympian?
Materials, manufacturing and customization really set them apart.
Unlike 20 years ago, today's Silicon Valley culture is elitist and authoritarian. Its leaders are part of the problem, not the solution.
Engineering genius Colin Furze constructed a semi-automatic potato bazooka that can blast spuds into the stratosphere.
Conspiracy theorists on the site have come to believe that Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplice may have also been a major influencer on the social news site since 2006.
Her owners were afraid she'd get killed by the bear. Turns out the bear is way more afraid of the dog.
MSN robots can't make fine discriminations for a startlingly vast audience of readers. What they can do, and why they're asked to do it, is unclear.
Why are there so many pics of the tough-guy "Sopranos" star with SpongeBob SquarePants? The explanation is even more heartwarming than the pictures.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos.
"Don't you think it's weird that it's an election year and we're talking about an iceberg?"
Why do American cities waste so much space on cars?
A letter published in Harper's mistakes critiques of questionable writing for the silencing of free speech.
When it comes to the subgenre, it's impossible not to think of "Groundhog Day." But director Max Barbakow, writer Andy Siara and the Lonely Island had a vision, and followed it all the way to a record-breaking debut at Sundance.
A wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July 4, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture.
This is for all the Tetris fans out there who are sick of looking at their screens all day.
The triumph of brazenly uncomplicated entertainment.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
When Stevens' mother, Carrie, died in 2012, his music had a profound shift.
Only the combination of Kathryn Bigelow, Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze could produce something as equally absurd, profound and well made as this 1991 movie.
Entire teams of people spend their days imagining what might happen in a crisis to ensure we can be better prepared for when the worst really does happen.
The two products may appear similar, but baking powder is actually made up of baking soda and an acid.
The US hasn't had a formal definition for what constitutes a suburb. A new data analysis comes closer to defining America's most popular neighborhood type.
This was supposed to be the summer of Samberg: his new movie "Palm Springs" might be his best work yet. Then the pandemic hit, and police protests upended "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." But America's poet laureate of the dick joke is taking it all in stride.
Bill Nye made an appearance on TikTok to explain why masks work.
Two bold men, one reckless plan: to watch the sun go dark atop a huge snow-covered peak in South America. You won't believe what happened next.
We love instant noodles, but the limited selection in many mega marts bums us out. Let's spice things up with something delicious.
