Please Enjoy This Perfect Video Of A Golden Retriever Getting Nuzzled By Horses
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Airbnb suspended scores of shady property listings in London. And then things got really messy.
If you looked at this light pollution map of the United States, you might start to wonder after a minute; what is this sprawling metropolis in North Dakota?
Long week, huh? Here's a good video to take your mind off it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"If something happens, make sure everyone knows I love 'em."
Buying a car from a dealer isn't nearly as bad as it used to be. Unfortunately, there are still some stores that care more about profit than happy customers.
The man behind iBackpack, an alleged crowdfunding scam, wants you to know he isn't a scammer. The Verge's Ashley Carman visited Doug Monahan in Galveston, Texas, to hear his side of the story.
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.
In 2016, rank-and-file Republicans were ready to overthrow the establishment. Biden's Super Tuesday voters felt otherwise.
BlueDot's algorithm was able to sound an early alarm on the virus by tapping different sources of information beyond official statistics about the number of cases reported.
Is the elephant actually intimidated by the charge, or does it have enough sense to know it doesn't want to hurt the calf?
He spent hundreds of millions of dollars to self-fund his run.
He's a very popular Google search. A DJ, occasionally. An influencer, certainly. And, apparently, one of Drake's best buds. Which all still begs the question: Who, exactly, is Zack Bia?
Enjoy deep discounts on select backpacks, camping gear, jackets and more from The North Face at Moosejaw.
Were it not for the poor quality of the body cam footage, this would look straight out of a movie.
White college grads are living in the Warren bubble.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
Gathered here are some great interiors of homes in the late 1950s and 1960s, with spaces and colors and decor that really symbolize the era.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
The CDC says that stopping the spread of the coronavirus comes down to effectively washing your hands. A helpful Twitter user came up with several songs to sing in your head while doing it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored a dramatic upset victory in Texas while surprising in Minnesota and Massachusetts.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
"The Jesus Rolls" offers an all-too-brief reminder of Christopher Walken's unparalleled—dare we say underappreciated—talent and quirks
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
Hundreds of thousands of single-family homes are now in the hands of giant companies — squeezing renters for revenue and putting the American dream even further out of reach.
June Medical Services v. Russo could force patients to go to court to fight for an abortion.
A woman was shocked to find her cat come face to face with a wildcat out in the backwoods of Montana.
Despite how beloved pets are to people, the financial reality of them can't always be met.
Republican voters largely buy Donald Trump's claims that social media is trying to hound right-wingers off the internet. But it isn't clear what evidence they have other than a gut feeling.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
In 1947, a pilot spotted a fleet of "saucer-like" aircrafts speeding across the sky. It was only a matter of time until paranoia set in.
How the Sheriff's Department decided to cover up rather than investigate Kobe Bryant photo sharing.
It sounds like sacrilege, but we think you're going to like it.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
When is the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy set? JRR Tolkien has answers.
With fears heightening about the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, shoppers have quickly emptied the shelves of Costcos across the country, buying up cases of toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
The new book The Art of Earth Architecture explores one of the oldest — and most ecologically sensitive — building techniques.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Mike Greenblatt knew he had to be prepared for Woodstock, but there was nothing that could prepare him for the trip he actually embarked upon.
The dark side of organizational hyperfocus is that you miss expensive problems hiding in plain sight.
How Big Oil and Big Soda kept a global environmental calamity a secret for decades.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
With the coronavirus all over the news, it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.