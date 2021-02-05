Dog Has Comically Intense Standoff With Cats
They're fighting like, well, cats and dogs here.
They're fighting like, well, cats and dogs here.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health.
Here's how Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning founded Tesla Inc. back in 2003 and their feelings about the current CEO.
Derek Muller speaks with Bill Gates about the next big crisis that the world will have to solve.
A zookeeper demonstrates how they weigh the flightless birds at the facility.
The University of Agder in South Norway had some things to tell Will Ferrell and General Motors about their homeland.
Everyone's favorite pandemic activity, browsing houses on Zillow.com, gets a steamy new endorsement.
Revisiting my interview with the superstar just a few months before his death.
Hammer's trajectory struck me as particularly egregious as Hollywood as a whole continued to come to terms with #MeToo. Yes, Weinstein and other abusers were being named. But Hammer's resilience made it clear that the system itself, and the sort of talent it protected and championed, was still very much in place.


The Super Bowl will pit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.
In a startling new book,"Drug Use for Grown-Ups," the Ivy League professor argues that the dangers of recreational drug use have been wildly overstated.
Come for the toy piano test, stay for the delightful rick-rolling.
The Weeknd is headlining the halftime show, but as always, the Super Bowl ads are set to be just about as entertaining as the mid-game live performance.
The device was part of an elaborate plan on behalf of Union Pacific to boost passenger rail travel in the American West.

"A lot of these guys are just excessively, compulsively exercising. We sometimes have people going to the gym, I kid you not, for 10 hours a day."
Eating ortolans is pushing the species to extinction.
The reason why Black-owned businesses lag behind businesses owned by white people and other minorities in market share.
Anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che run through Mitch McConnell criticizing Marjorie Taylor Greene for her theories, the presidential relief package and more.
She noted that the wording of the censure included false claims about the Jan. 6 riot.
The mother of the opposing Super Bowl quarterback was a year old when Brady was born. What's he still doing here?

After dealing with depression and self-doubt for years, Drew Robinson reached a crisis point in April 2020. But what was almost the end of his story turned out to be the start of another.
How one of the Bangladesh's most notorious gangsters came to have the protection of an army and the loyalty of a leader.
Watch the coaches kick it in the studio before the big game.
Saudi dissidents accuse the tech giant of bolstering a brutal dictatorship with its plan to provide cloud computing in the kingdom.

Dan-el Padilla Peralta thinks classicists should knock ancient Greece and Rome off their pedestal — even if that means destroying their discipline.
You can't ethically go ahead of the very people who made it possible for you to do so—at great personal risk

"Earwig and the Witch," which releases on February 5th on HBO Max, will see Studio Ghibli expand into 3D CG animation, with a film directed by Goro Miyazaki.
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO, but his legacy of brutal anti-worker tactics can never be forgotten.
In this episode of Five Foot From A Woodshop, the carpenter next door, Randy, demonstrates how to build a convertible table from scratch.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Co. all have enough sway to influence defenders in their own right. But put them all together in the same scheme, and they become the NFL's version of a three-body problem.
Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump crossed lines that no other president has come close to. And if there was ever any doubt, the final months of his presidency put that to rest.

Lauren Oyler's "Fake Accounts" and Patricia Lockwood's "No One Is Talking About This" ask the same questions about the internet. Their answers sound nothing alike.
Also featuring photos of the 2020 protests in Portland.
Hooters, the wings restaurant with scantily-clad women, is thought to be primarily a men's hangout, but the wait staff is trained on what to do if a couple pays a visit.
How many second chances does a handsome white male star get?
"Justin Timberlake launched his career by slut-shaming Britney."
Castle Bravo was a weapons test held at Bikini Atoll that detonated the most powerful nuclear device ever by the United States, and dubbed a "second Hiroshima." Here's what happened.
Burgers Almighty in South Korea gives its own interpretation of the American Cheeseburger experience.
As the heavens opened up and rain poured down, the Purple One ran through a handful of covers and some of his own songs, delivering an iconic set on the biggest stage possible and only expanding his legend.
The biggest hit that pop band a-ha ever had was actually a reworked idea. "Take on Me" had failed three times before.
Chemical Plant Zone is not for the faint of heart.
Governors continue to open indoor dining and other activities before vaccinations become widespread. Experts warn this could create superspreading playgrounds for dangerous variants and squander our best shot at getting the pandemic under control.
After recovering from the novel coronavirus, some things don't taste like they used to — or like anything at all.
There are good Super Bowl commercials and there are bad Super Bowl commercials. And then there's the ones where you have to be wondering, 'What the hell were they were thinking?' This marketing expert chronicles the worst Super Bowl ads ever.