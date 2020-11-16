Dog Hilariously Is In No Mood To Join Owner's Workout
A dog may be a man's best friend and also a man's worst gym partner.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
For the season finale of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver disproves one by one Trump's claims about election fraud.
A sneaky dog fools his owner who tries to teach him how to be patient.
The company dropped their cars from a crane to help prepare rescue workers for the worst case emergency scenario.
"I don't know what happens next, but I do know what happens now."
Comedy generates an immediate, undeniable audience response. If people are smiling and laughing, then there's a good chance you made an effective funny movie.
It's still plastic, but the company has slightly reduced its footprint while vastly improving the UX.
An earlier iteration of "Take on Me" was the 1981 song "Miss Eerie" by A-ha members Pål Waaktaar's and Magne Furuholmen's previous band Bridges.
Robbers who believe that he had the key to his house under the mat might be disappointed at first.
But there's a catch.
COVID-19 and holiday family gatherings are not a good pair. But taking the right precautions before, during and after the family gets together can greatly reduce coronavirus risk this holiday season.
"Can you just stop trying? It's embarrassing."
How an obscure Turkish scientist's obscure theoretical breakthrough helped the Chinese tech giant gain control of the future. US telecoms never had a chance.
A county executive looks back on the first wave.
Pride cometh before the embarrassing, disastrous fall.
The airline industry says getting on a plane is safe. But nothing is perfectly safe when it comes to COVID-19.
For nearly two years, allies of President Trump have been exploring ways to build up a formidable competitor to Fox News. One target they recently zeroed in on: the fledgling pro-Trump cable channel Newsmax TV.
Here's how much lighting can change the mood of an image.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Adrian Hong says he leads a group of "freedom fighters" conducting a revolution. Has the US already betrayed them?
After delaying the launch for a day, Space-X's Crew 1 took off from Florida and will spend 6 months at the International Space Station
From the admirable to the audacious, the highs and lows that have defined the last eight months.
Edel Rodriguez can't wait to stop illustrating Trump.
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance.
The best microwave we currently have is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
"A random guy stopped some drunken neo-Nazis from pushing me onto the subway tracks."
Recently declassified documents spell out these James Bond-worthy murder attempts.
Not everything in life works out like it would in a romantic comedy.
Some impressionists are able to pull off one genius impression of a celebrity. Luke Millington-Drake somehow does all three.
So much was different and exactly the same about the first fall Masters at Augusta National. We look back at what stood out from an unforgettable final major of 2020.
In a "Today" interview, Dr. Fauci projects that vaccine doses will be available to high-risk Americans at the end of the December at the earliest.
This makes it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate.
Using machine learning models, Matthew Rayfield let a computer dream up thousands of never-before-imagined monsters.
We see exceptional intelligence as a blessing. So why are so many brilliant children miserable misfits?
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
The Ghanaian pallbearers who went viral for their unique coffin dance are back.
Felix Sparks's conscience even extended to war criminals.
Nearly every state in America is now experiencing an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19, according to data from covidexitstrategy.org.
Decades of research suggest that the neurotransmitter dopamine plays a critical role in how we perceive time.
Bunny the dog is famous on TikTok for her ability to use buttons to "speak." She is part of a research project by UC San Diego into different aspects of animal cognition. Researchers hope to find out how much she is capable of communicating.
Is it too early to call play of the year?
We spoke to four experts, including the heads of two professional test kitchens and a fourth-generation butcher, who told us about the best turkeys you can get shipped straight to your door.
He failed to produce the massive big-city margins some Democrats expected. One reason is that Trump surpassed his 2016 performance in many cities.
His work connects the the sense of sight, hearing, and touch.
There's no going back to the old ways. Which technologies could propel the industry forward?
People at the march attacked everything from vote counting to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and there were many references to the QAnon mass delusion.
Out in Morro Bay, California this otter found a friendly kayaker and decided to take a break from the water.