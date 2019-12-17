Recommended

gen.medium.com

Every year, Americans short the IRS nearly half a trillion dollars. Most ideas to increase compliance are more stick than carrot — scary letters, audits, and penalties. But what if we gave taxpayers a chance to allocate how their money is spent, or even bribed them with a thank-you gift?

HOLY COW

appalachianhistory.net

Variously described as the trembles, the slows, or the illness "under which man turns sick and his domestic animals tremble," milk sickness was a frequent 19th century cause of illness and death throughout much of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio (also Indiana, Illinois and Michigan). It sometimes killed as many as half the people in a particular settlement.