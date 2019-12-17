Owner Wants Dog To Do Trick. Argumentative Dog Has Other Ideas
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
Whoever said drifting isn't an art form should watch this four-minute gem.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2019.
For every major leap in technology, there have been face plants, ill-advised cash grabs and just plan bad tech. here are the gadgets and technology that absolutely screwed the pooch.
Keep this critical knowledge in mind, in case you ever have a big chocolate pudding mess to take care of.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
When you think of car accidents, you don't normally expect police cars to be in the mix of things.
The star actor allegedly left after expressing displeasure with listening to a clip of his own acting — a fear Driver has repeatedly voiced in the past.
Every year, Americans short the IRS nearly half a trillion dollars. Most ideas to increase compliance are more stick than carrot — scary letters, audits, and penalties. But what if we gave taxpayers a chance to allocate how their money is spent, or even bribed them with a thank-you gift?
He wants the treat, but he doesn't want to jump through silly hoops to get to it.
Let's take a moment to celebrate some of those smaller, more under-the-radar works of 2019, which achieved impressive results through smart, surgical changes.
Behind the wheel, it's nothing but you, the open road — and your car quietly recording your every move.
There are no words for how beautiful this is.
If only go kart tracks at the amusement parks of our childhood had beasts like this available.
How exactly did these toys come to dominate the turn of the century, and how did one manufacturer - Power Wheels - sell over a million toy cars in 1990 alone?
GRID Wallet is the slimmest wallet on the planet. Still, it can hold up to 12 cards and has a money clip for your cash. Reduce pocket bulk without sacrificing your everyday carry with 56% off ($35) GRID Wallet today.
The satisfaction of a job well done combined with the fun of piloting an RC car? We're sold.
In the early 2000s, Amsterdam locals frustrated with sound pollution demanded the city do something to address it. The low frequencies and long wavelengths worked against traditional barrier solutions, but airport staff realized that plowed fields in the area seemed to dampen the noise — especially ones with a particular spacing of ridges.
Mistime your jump and you might never get untangled.
Horny times have us thirsting for the bitchy old man in "A Christmas Carol."
Variously described as the trembles, the slows, or the illness "under which man turns sick and his domestic animals tremble," milk sickness was a frequent 19th century cause of illness and death throughout much of Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and Ohio (also Indiana, Illinois and Michigan). It sometimes killed as many as half the people in a particular settlement.
We're half mesmerized, half terrified by Isaac Johnson's Guinness World Record-holding mouth.
GQ asked smart people to explain which of the best protein bars are worth grabbing from the drug store — and which ones to avoid.
Medications work really well for opioid addiction. Most rehab facilities don't use them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A dramatic explosion, that leveled a garage, was captured by a doorbell camera in Fargo, North Dakota.
You've probably seen a visualization of what all the water on Earth looks like as a sphere — but what about all the other materials that make up our planet's crust, water and atmosphere?
For the past 116 years, a disputed passageway off the Alaskan coast has spurred a war between the two neighboring countries.
A shift to renewable energy powered by a carbon tax would create millions of new jobs, but the amount of money it would return to U.S. residents in rebates could vary considerably.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
There are plenty of appropriate ways to honor the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. Unfortunately, a number of military social media pages, including the official Facebook page for the Department of Defense, chose exactly the wrong one.
We were promised community, civics, and convenience. Instead, we found ourselves dislocated, distrustful, and disengaged.
In California, the industry is in its infancy, but with proper cooperation between the state, the feds and private concerns, a boom could be on the horizon.
Boeing took the drastic step after the FAA said it wouldn't likely certify the planes this year.
Honestly, just make it a little bit bigger and you can fit a few people in there.
One cunning business maneuver created a tradition and saved a franchise.
They were highly sophisticated. The local police seemed helpless. Then a retired septuagenarian detective stepped in.
God help us, everyone.
It's one thing to understand in the abstract that America has the highest health care prices in the world. It's quite another thing to see the price of services, from C-sections to MRIs, compared to other health care systems.
Monogramming artists at Away's Brooklyn office reported paint fumes lingered in the air. They've complained about headaches, nausea, and even vomiting, and say their concerns haven't been properly addressed by management.
There are still a variety of sometimes byzantine laws that govern how and when alcohol can be bought and sold that vary widely state to state.
The latest horror movie from A24 has sinister forces haunt a hospice nurse, coming March 2020.
Silicon Valley continues to find profitable ways to sell ads. It's failed, often spectacularly, to remake the world of flesh and steel.
Did you almost pass out during CrossFit? Accidentally broil your vag with a Goop-endorsed yoni steaming? Catch measles from an unvaccinated third-grader? Come vote!
What's remarkable is that a neophyte like me can create fairly convincing video so quickly and for so little money. And there's every reason to think deepfake technology will continue to get better, faster, and cheaper in the coming years.
As a YouTuber commenter puts it, "this feels exactly like dissociating in a jcpenny in December."
The New York Times spent three months documenting the conditions of one homeless camp in the wealthiest state. Then they traveled to a slum in Mexico City for comparison.
A Navajo girl was exploited and sex trafficked in urban and rural New Mexico. Why did so many fail to help her?
Doug DeMuro loves cars, and he really, really, really loves this Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6.
You don't like Mondays? At least they offer hope — hope that withers and dies in the parched wasteland of wretched Tuesday.
He's had to embrace incredible physical pain to win iconic ultramarathons like the Leadville Trail 100 and the Western States Endurance Run. But it's nothing like his fight against depression.
Some people put trampolines or swings in their backyard. And some people do this.