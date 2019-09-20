Dog Dives From Moving Boat, Gets Saved By Man With Lightning Fast Reflexes
Busya the dog wanted to jump ship, but was fortunately stopped.
You may be shocked to find out what information is available about you and how it could be used. Here are steps you can take to minimize your online footprint.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's a fascinating behind-the-scenes of the job training for a drill instructor.
Preliminary research data show that about a fifth of all Americans who bought guns last year were first-time gun owners. Sales usually spike around elections, but the sheer volume is notable.
With billions of dollars up for grabs, neither Apple Inc. or Epic Games Inc. will get what they want out of their court fight if the judge's ruling embraces the concerns she voiced at the end of a three-week trial.
If you're not going to scoot over, I will.
It's become trendy to market one's business as politically attuned and benevolent. That doesn't mean the business is any less exploitative.
DC's attorney general is suing Amazon over a controversial policy.
The puppy runs so fast down the trail that he actually becomes airborne for a second.
A report Thursday says, yes, big, long loans being handed out for big SUVs and trucks are still increasing.
Try new things. Not too much. Mostly experiences.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you want a zip, you have to go through the puzzle first.
There's already a strong link between sleep and memory, and scientists have just found out more about how that relationship works.
Road barriers used to cause a significant number of driver fatalities. Here's what has changed for the past 60 years.
The country wants to position itself as a hub for commercial satellites and a revitalized base in the Arctic wilderness could launch them into the stratosphere.
The unending effort to achieve that which cannot be attained damages the mind and spirit.
Derek Muller goes inside the pod of a propeller craft to test the claims of its inventors that it can go faster than the wind — something that should not be possible.
The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to extract crucial clean-energy metals from coal waste.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Emily Blunt was grilled on an infamous 2018 Fashion Week photo where Zendaya was seemingly scowling at her and Blake Lively.
In 1987, one of television's most influential shows was born. The stars, writers, and producers look back on their years at Hillman College.
If you have long hair or live with someone who does, the scourge of drain clogs is never ending. But with this gadget installed, a quick stomp will take care of it.
These flyweight shorts from Relwen are easy to love thanks to a little bit of spandex stretch to stay comfort week after week.
Save big on boots, joggers, swimwear, Father's Day gifts and more through Memorial Day.
Ford let Marques Brownless get exclusive access to their electric F150 Lightning pickup truck and he was impressed.
Anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are blaming vaccinated people for "shedding" virus in their presence.
If you're reading this, you probably already know what kombucha is, but you might not know what kombucha IS, if you know what I mean. Here's a way to find out.
The Los Angeles Professional Security made news for partnering with the Citizen crime app. Here's their promotional video and it's not a joke.
After concerns from writers that Disney was not honoring royalty agreements on licensed work including "Star Wars," "Alien" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" after acquiring Lucasfilm and Fox, a task force has announced new steps in getting those agreements honored.
For decades, the solution to Black Americans' distrust of cops has often been to not call them. Now white people are catching on too.
The short film explores the privacy we gave up to fight the pandemic. Is this the direction our society is heading?
The singer's upcoming album transforms heartbreak into high art.
Pandemic viruses arise from raising, harvesting and eating animals. Policy strategy for averting the next pandemic should include supporting those already seeking to make plant-based dietary changes.
This is the MLB play that Jomboy was born to breakdown. What a catastrophe.
COVID-caused delays in medical treatments and surgeries are producing data for health care providers to take another look at what's needed and what isn't.
Is the tech giant buying the venerable studio mostly for its vast library or does it want to supercharge the studio's production capabilities?
High MW polyethylene glycol is known as the self-pouring liquid.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this low-cost three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
"They could publish books about bitcoin, but they couldn't understand the importance of diverse authors."
Matthew McConaughey lamented how masks got politicized during the pandemic, saying they were a "short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom."
Two pioneering Black writers have not received the recognition they deserve for chronicling one of the country's gravest crimes.
The versatile Disney star might be the dying genre's best hope.
Edward Ongweso, Jr explains how Uber fooled the world into thinking it wasn't a taxi company and scamming workers and customers in the process.
"All these emotions kind of bottle up, so it's good to — it feels good to yell it out."
'The Passion of the Christ' star Jim Caviezel promoted a QAnon conspiracy theory about harvesting kids' blood while talking up his QAnon-friendly anti-child sex trafficking film.
The Financial Times' Steven Bernard crunched the numbers and produced an animated infographic that shows how flights have changed their paths to avoid Belarus.