Very Smart Dog Helpfully Brings Up Sock After Human Politely Asks
"Jonsi, will you grab that sock and bring it up?"
"Jonsi, will you grab that sock and bring it up?"
People who live in New York City might feel a little jealous of what you get for $950 in Setagaya, Tokyo.
Brian McManus of Real Engineering crunches the numbers and figures out the most dangerous car on the road.
A woman crashed through the gate of a Portland impound lot in a stolen truck, sending an employee flying backward. He was lucky to walk away only suffering a broken collar bone, concussion and a few scrapes.
The "High Fidelity" star eats the wings of death in the chillest way.
Willow and Preston run into some trouble with this giant stick.
The surprising physics of using ice water to make hot water boil explained.
Tursunay Ziyawudun endured months of interrogations and ritual humiliations at the hands of camp officials before she was released. She's terrified she's about to be sent back.
Let there be light — lots and lots of it.
In 2012, April Siese, now 29, ended her relationship with her mother after suffering what she describes as years of emotional and verbal abuse in a household with undiagnosed mental health issues and substance use disorders.
A step ladder is spotted walking on its own in a parking garage.
An interactive map of mathematics as it stands today, mathematics as it is practiced by mathematicians. From simple starting points — Numbers, Shapes, Change — the map branches out into interwoven tendrils of thought.
No one was safe and since the germ theory of disease wouldn't reinvent medicine for another 200 years, the Italians figured desperate times called for desperate measures, and so they sent their physicians out in the most bonkers costume imaginable.
Brewery waste can throw off the microbes that wastewater plants rely on to remove nitrogen and phosphorus. At least two communities in Montana are using it strategically to treat their water.
Binaural beats and the poetics of brainhacking.
As tipping practices go, this is seriously quesitonable.
From 1931 to 1963, Perry Miller "presided over most literary and historical research into the early forms of American culture." He helped establish the study of what he called "American Civilization," contributing to the rise of a new discipline, American Studies.
This game starts with three to six players getting stranded in a plane crash. Now, you all have to work together to survive. It only takes about 15 minutes to play a round, and it's suited for players ages 10 and up.
In a season already devoid of star power, injuries and defections have further weakened the talent pool, flattening the crop of contenders for the NCAA tournament championship.
Khairani Barokka explains why the practice of italicizing non-English words is a form of linguistic gatekeeping.
A YouTuber demonstrates how air locks work in fluid pipelines.
The world's fanciest and weirdest hand dryers, life under London Heathrow's flight path and more best photos of the week.
"He tells me we can't look back. 'We have to push forward together.'"
An airliner taxying into London's Heathrow had to make an awkward, almost sideways, landing against heavy storm wind.
Unlike many gig work platforms, Shipt was transparent about pay and afforded its personal shoppers the chance to earn respectable wages. That came to a crashing halt late last month.
Mike Bloomberg has been battling women's allegations of sexist, profane comments for years.
No winner has been declared in the Iowa Democratic caucuses. The results were so riddled with errors that we may never know what really happened.
The surprising consensus among travel and etiquette experts
"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," read a family statement
Inside the mass firings at Zume, one of Masayoshi Son's latest investment debacles.
A 14-year-old in Atlanta created one of the biggest dances on the internet. But nobody really knows that.
From "Chef's Table" to "Dating Around," the streamer has historically devoted its ample resources to elevating a delightfully trashy genre — but that's starting to change.
Shanghai-based American photographer nicoco captures the fear and isolation that the outbreak has caused, and how it has rendered China's largest metropolis a ghost city.
A "union" called ProTech Local 33 says it has members in the billion-dollar Golden State weed trade. Problem is, it looks like a front group for bosses.
A man takes an old and rusty broken hammer from his uncle and gives it an extraordinary restoration.
Does she deserve a drink? Absolutely. Time with friends? Of course. But a culture of consumption is hurting American mothers.
Meet cutes are some of the most iconic scenes in romantic comedies, but now feel like a rarity in real life.
"The Office" — which ran for 201 episodes on NBC from 2005 to 2013 — featured a lot of, er, inter-office romances. Here is a nifty chart chronicling all of them.
Nothing in the new live-action movie could possibly strike as much fear into the hearts of fans as that simple two-tone jingle
Mechanical engineer Jason Fenske explains the challenges that electric semi trucks face by doing the math.
Over the years, Mike Bloomberg has spent billions of dollars to advance philanthropic and political causes across the U.S. That spending has given him an unmatched network of influence and could give him a crucial advantage in his 2020 presidential run.
From a SpaceX rocket exhaust plume captured above the Sierra Nevada mountains to stunning images of deserts and the Badlands.
The most ridiculous contest at the Winter X Games might be thrilling or stress-inducing.
Betting markets on the Democratic nomination says Bloomberg's in the lead. Really?
"We got a knock on the door. And there were three Japanese officials and an interpreter that told my wife that she had tested positive."
Ever wanted to get at far away from people as humanly possible? These brave, lonely people did.
Should you delete that GoneWild account before entering the job market again?
By the 1950s, a thriving economy had evolved for the sole purpose of meeting divorcee's needs while they waited for their divorce to become official.
