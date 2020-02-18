Dog Brings Soccer Game To An Absolute Standstill As It Rushes Around The Field After The Ball
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
The 2,666 on board the Diamond Princess signed up for a two-week pleasure cruise around east Asia. They ended up at the heart of a global epidemic.
It's no secret that Americans aren't exactly leading the pack in mathematics.
We're gaga for her.
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
The pink princess philodendron is the ultimate Instagram plant, with three-digit price tags to match. The following it cultivated was also ripe for deception.
In 2018, the owner of Two-Bit History wrote a successful article about mathematician Ada Lovelace. But if you search Google for that article today, you won't find it.
A series of triangular and rectangular platforms create numerous floor levels inside this house in Osaka, Japan.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
For a generation of teens, the fragrance and its iconic ads upheld a bygone image of masculinity.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
The actor speaks frankly about everything from his addictive behavior and his divorce to why he lied about that back tattoo.
Her children were dead before she realized she'd stabbed them. Does she belong in prison?
Archeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old Neolithic well in eastern Europe, which they believe is the oldest wooden structure in the world.
"I thought lightning never strikes twice in the same place. But my car was hit twice on a slippery road."
When parents portray success as a linear progression of SAT scores, acceptance to selective colleges and high-powered internships, they set kids up for disappointment.
With the Long-Term Stock Exchange, Lean Startup guru Eric Ries is building his own Wall Street in Silicon Valley.
We are sitting and talking at an amusingly named diner-type location in the Bay Area. I will not be more specific, as Fowler has been stalked by private detectives and others in the aftermath of her extremely viral blog post about sexual harassment at Uber.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
Mike Bloomberg is pouring wild amounts of money into campaign-event catering tailored to the region. If he feeds them, will they vote for him?
"Outta my way, I say. This is my door."
"They happen to sell products, but they are a data company," says one former executive of Jeff Bezos' behavioral tracking obsession.
The Democratic primary started with the biggest and most diverse field of contenders ever. It's been winnowed down since then, but voters remain divided on the best choice to face off against President Trump in November.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
Capitalism's single-minded emphasis on profit has warped our ideas about purpose and usefulness in work. Universal basic income could change that.
Incredible feats of genetic engineering and frozen biobanks could prevent Australia's iconic marsupials from disappearing for good.
If you're unhappy and you know it, throw up your head.
At first, I was horrified to see people making 30 burritos in one day — but then I realized just how wholesome this community is.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
Is the sci-fi show, created by "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland and starring Nick Offerman, a hallucinatory mind-bender or is the show too esoteric for its own good? Here's what the reviews say.
Originally touted as an "effective product that will last longer for Ontarians," there are growing questions over whether the new plates were ever tested in the field before the rollout.
A baby grey headed flying fox gets rescued from the bushfires in Australia and fed some delicious pieces of fruit.
Amazon's new TV show "Hunters" inadvertently reveals the limits of vengeance.
Corporate wellness programs pervert the posture of caring to justify the implementation of intrusive technologies. Insurance companies are doing the same thing to customers.
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.
A fashion designer turned his attention to sheltering homeless people against dangerously cold temperatures.
An unsolved mystery I'm totally okay with.
Frieze London is one of the biggest events in the art calendar. But what actually happens there?
The "insectothopter" was an incredible achievement at a time when the microprocessor was a novel invention.
An abandoned oil tanker with over a million barrels of oil on board is an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.
The "gambler's fallacy" — which can affect everyone from athletes to loan officers — creates deceptive biases that lead you to anticipate patterns that don't really exist.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.