Dog Waterskis Alongside Owner, Totally Outshines Owner In Skill
"Hang in there, man. You'll get it eventually."
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
There are so many factors that make a type of steak what it is — and so many ways to cook them.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
Contrary to what you believe, they do not dump it straight into the sea.
"The ambition of this movie is far greater than Force Awakens. What we set out to do was far more challenging. Everything is exponentially larger on this."
Fred Rogers wasn't just a brilliant educator and a profoundly moral person. He was an uncompromising artist.
Everyone knows that's Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers, right? Right!?
Swalwell has denied that he farted, but, well, it's best that you hear it for yourselves.
If it seems odd that I was a fully employed editor who lived in a thirty-two-square-foot shack without plumbing, that's precisely the point: my situation was evidence of how distorted the Bay Area housing market had become
Research suggests that each of us should aim to be wrong a certain percent of the time if we want to absorb new information.
Give this man an award.
Stadia, Google's streaming gaming platform, launches today. Is the service a first step towards the future of gaming, or will Stadia fall flat on its face?
The ancient plumage hints at how small carnivorous dinosaurs weathered long, cold winters inside the Antarctic Circle 118 million years ago.
The decipherment of Linear B, the earliest form of Greek, was a history changing achievement, but decoding the older Linear A would open a new window on the origins of European culture.
How grilled ape, braised bear paw, and steamed camel hump came to symbolize national unity.
Before they sit down for a very serious interview, there are some things on the agenda that have to be done. Singing in the car is one of them. Colbert trying to break into Arden's phone is another.
All the world's but a yet-to-collapse stage.
The legendary Park Slope Food Co-op carries sustainable food, low prices and New Yorkers' opinions in bulk.
An oral history of the writer's journey from student poet to cultural prophet.
It may be little more than grains of weathered rock, but sand is also the world's second-most consumed natural resource.
Neurological evidence for chaos in the nervous system is growing.
What emotions would Brad Pitt feel listening to Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much," which name-drops him? A whole spectrum of them, it turns out.
Getting an appointment for an abortion at Women's Health Center, the only clinic in the state, requires a tricky alignment of circumstances.
Practice makes furfect.
"It's like you were given this thing that's so great, you should just accept whatever's coming to you."
"Cons & Kernels" aims to employ everyone, including former inmates.
If only everything in life were this simple.
Arcimoto says its vehicles can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds, but city traffic laws and common sense prevent me from putting that claim to the test.
At the ultra running World Championship, competitors looped a 1,500 metres circuit continuously for 24 hours and, with time running out, American Camille Herron was suffering.
Eight tons of trash are piled high at the entrance of a small factory — but nothing is headed for a landfill. Instead, what's next is a process that could revolutionize recycling.
Hours after its new streaming service was launched, customer details were sold on the dark web for as little as $3.
On the rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
Two decades ago, 14 of the state's 254 counties had no doctor. Now that number has jumped to 33.
The discovery showcases some of the chemical enigmas we need to untangle for future Mars missions to properly search for life.
Yes, it's real and yes, they spent nearly half a million dollars on it.
A handoff to a running back, who tosses it to a wide receiver, who launches the ball downfield for a receiver who somehow pulls in a bobbling one-handed grab? That's some good college football.
Four players have already dropped 50 or more in a game this season. Here's why the frequency won't be slowing down.
As the cost of buying a house continues to balloon, you may have found yourself looking at home listings and sighing deeply. But where are residential prices the *most* soul-crushingly expensive?
Vehicle testing company DEKRA captured this mind-blowing crash in one of many safety tests of electric cars.
Researchers have used AI to locate and identify 142 new geoglyphs in Nazca, Peru.
On Thursday, November 7, 2019 I had some charges appear on my credit card that I didn't recognize. The credit card statement said the charges were made from amazon.com.
Watch sets of two very different kinds of artists draw each other in real time.
Different regions of the US have measurably different psychological profiles. Understanding them could influence American politics and more.
And if you think the first overbid was close, wait until you watch the second one.