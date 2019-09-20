Dog Attempts To Help His Human On The Diving Board And Hilarity Ensues
This human probably should have seen this coming as his loyal doggo tries to help him rescue a toy from the pool and fails spectacularly.
This human probably should have seen this coming as his loyal doggo tries to help him rescue a toy from the pool and fails spectacularly.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
This human probably should have seen this coming as his loyal doggo tries to help him rescue a toy from the pool and fails spectacularly.
Using natural lighting certainly made filming "The Revenant" more difficult, but there are many reasons why Iñárritu and Lubezki's choice makes for a unique cinematic experience.
John Oliver has been collecting some personal information on the possible internet habits of members of Congress.
Wolfgang Beltracchi and his wife Helene sold fake paintings for millions before some inauthentic white paint led to their capture.
The controversial community is blaming Christopher Bouzy, founder of an anti-hate site, for getting two prominent YouTubers banned.
Darnell Rogers is 5-ft 2-inches, making him the shortest player in American college basketball history. Here's how he makes up for his height on the court and competes at a high level.
Researchers have designed a molten salt battery that turns solid at room temperature, trapping the energy inside.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
The pop band tell Kelly Clarkson about one of the most ridiculous band photo shoots they had to do, back in the '90s, and talk about their style from back in the day
Three decades after worrying about making rent, she is now giving away billions — all while trying to keep herself out of the spotlight.
Christian Moullec loves Geese and has been flying with them for over three decades. His passion started at a young age and over the years Moullec has developed a special bond with the birds.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The strengths and weaknesses of one of blockchain's hottest products.
This week, a goth bride, a white professor agonizing over whether to say the N-word in class, and a letter writer who thinks a reasonable way to end their dog's barking is to ask their neighbors to stop taking walks.
"The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for," Lennon wrote on his YouTube channel.
This map shows pandemic-era poverty data, with concentrations in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.
"If you hate Starbucks so much, why don't you go somewhere else?" Schultz told a barista who challenged his anti-union stance.
Everything you need to know about the surprisingly important role of salt in bread baking.
Jodie Sharp's weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident — and her life was transformed.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" will return for Season 12, Larry David confirmed on Sunday night.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The future of the International Space Station looks pretty bleak.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" was the worst trailer ever made, then the filmmakers did something unthinkable.
You won't find yourself reading tweets instead of writing when you're on your Freewrite typewriter, but it will sync all of your work to the cloud for you.
An economics experts reveals how Tesla are better than legacy car makers in certain aspects and worse off in others.
On Pablo Torre's ESPN podcast, Red Panda explains how she found out what a standing ovation was, because apparently in China, that's not quite a thing.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Not since "Hannibal" has NBC been so daring! There's a bee humping flowers, decapitation, blood, piss, and a dog's penis. Borderline NSFW depending on where you work. But it's funny nonetheless!
The four-term Republican mayor successfully and nobly guided the city through both the Great Depression and World War II. But today, it's as if he never existed
"Mean Girls" and "The Care Bears" are an unexpected combination, but it turns out they work pretty well.
If only all celebrities at baseball games could pull this off. If only.
Companies are calling employees back to the workplace — but not all of them. This is stoking resentment among workers and employers.
The role made famous by Val Kilmer in the '90s gets an unusual spin in this episode of "Saturday Night Live". This sketch involves a lot of blood being sneezed at people.
The Cruise vehicle didn't have its headlights on.
Twitter said on Sunday that the billionaire had rejected the company's offer to sit on its board of directors.
Michael Jackson got a lot of mileage out of grunts, squeals, and yelps in his 1988 pop hit.
"When it comes to home repairs, there's a lot that's the same today as it was 100 (or more) years ago."
A group of co-workers get caught gossiping about their colleague Janet by Chucky. Yes, that Chucky. He gets called into a lot of HR meetings.
"The larger issue of broad-scale war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine lies at the feet of … the Russian president," Jake Sullivan said.
The band celebrated the release of their latest album 'Ego Trip' with an epic show at a pizzeria in Los Angeles.
The Mets were not happy when Nationals pitchers hit them with pitches three times Thursday, and the anger boiled over into a bench clearing brawl. By the way, this was entirely Washington's fault.
In a recent Q&A, Ricky Gervais defended Chris Rock and said what joke he would've said at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Cameras were rolling on pit road and captured the moment Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into it at Martinsville Speedway.
The umpires had to see this play again in super slow motion to see what had really happened.
The answer may surprise you.
It was my place to vent my frustrations.