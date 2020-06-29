Dog Faces Its Fear Of Floorboards In The Most Hilarious Way
They say you have to face your fears. This dog did the exact opposite.
This woman at the San Fernando Valley Trader Joe's was not happy at the mandatory mask rule inside the store.
How many balloons can you fit inside each other and do all of them burst at once? Now you know.
Pizza and arcade games? How could they go wrong? YouTuber Company Man explores the rise and fall of the bankrupt rodent-themed restaurant.
The comedienne mocks Trump's meandering answer when the Fox News host asked his top priorities if elected to a second term.
Kai built this Kermit the Frog puppet from scratch and positively nails his trademark voice.
Drew Gooden revisits Disney movies that haven't withstood the test of time and "Blank Check" is probably the worst.
Immediately after 9/11, humorists struggled with what many called "the death of irony." Then The Onion returned and showed everyone the way.
Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form content platform has struggled to make an impact with bad reviews, lack of interest and legal issues swirling.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
The Sunshine State has hosted four conventions. Each one is a cautionary tale that Trump probably should have heeded before picking Jacksonville in August.
Depending on your sleeping position, you actually don't
We really didn't need a visual prompt for the concept of bending the curve.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Imagine if the National Transportation Safety Board investigated America's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Fox interview, Trump mistakenly identified a statue in his office as Teddy Roosevelt while claiming in other parts of the interview that some protestors have no idea of the history of the statues they're taking down.
Nigeria's one of those countries that lies constantly about COVID deaths. To get an idea of the truth, we visited gravediggers in Kano and discovered they have never been so busy.
The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.
"Renters in 23 states have no state level protection from eviction," Oliver explained. "Many tenants have to rely on the kindness of landlords."
With the updated tax deadline a few weeks away, in the latest "Patriot Act" episode Minhaj explains how companies profit off of the system, while leaving vulnerable citizens to pay the extra price.
The protesters marching through St. Louis on Sunday evening were armed only with posters and chants, all meant to put pressure on Mayor Lyda Krewson to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.
Is this the birth of a new sport or a recipe for disaster?
"Sorry, mate, can't help you here because I don't want to."
Scientists not involved in the study seriously doubt the findings, which challenge the current consensus on where and when the virus originated.
Yukita thinks this robot vacuum wants to play with her.
That's four times more when compared to the same period last year.
Inside the unrest at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Water remains the weirdest liquid on the planet, and the more we study it, the more confounding it remains.
These sloth bears, long used for the entertainment of humans, have been rescued and enjoying life at WildlifeSOS in Agra, India.
Twitter user @phi6 and his 4-year-old son reimagined the classic video game using stop motion, a fridge, and a whole lot of magnets.
America has thrived despite a long history of ignorant voters making questionable decisions and unqualified elected officials implementing abysmal policies.
The failure to stage the tracing workforce harks back to U.S. officials' inability to build up adequate testing in the early days of the pandemic.
Growing up, police dramas were my favorite genre to watch. But the stories they told were always at odds with the world that I lived in.
Caffenol is a photographic alternative process done by mixing coffee and vitamin C. Here's a way you can do it yourself.
The movie is, by Cameron Crowe's own admission, based on actual things that happened to him. Two decades later, it feels like his biggest fantasy.
Apocalypse porn and world-ending sex fantasies have a decades-long history that illuminates how we cope with desire in crisis.
Atlas loves to workout with his owner Milly.
As the coronavirus keeps spreading, employers are convinced remote work has a bright future. Decades of setbacks suggest otherwise.
The patient known as RFS looks at a number, but all he sees is "spaghetti." Experts have dubbed his number confusion "digit metamorphopsia," and hope his condition could lead to a better understanding of human perception.
Epic Symphonic Rock takes a trip down memory lane in this commanding performance of the suite to the classic Nintendo game.
Although scientists dispute its legend, the minuscule Carcross Desert in Canada is a world wonder by any measure.
The iconic designer, artist and author explains his process and shares a glimpse of his studio to the world.
100 days working on COVID-19 and lessons learned to prepare us for the next spike and future pandemics
The band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks has changed its name in light of the growing rejection of racist symbols and phrases. What's behind this one?
I thought I needed to be better at being feminine — to be better at seeming straight. Jamie Babbit's cult classic, turning 20 this year, helped me see that queer people don't need to be fixed.
Simone Giertz proves once again why she's one of the most creative tech artisans on YouTube.
Under pressure by anti-abortion activists ― including a board of health member ― the state health department became a weapon in the war against abortion.
2020 continues to surprise, amaze and horrify, but at least we've got a bunch of video games coming out.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay records different types of weed eater cutters, at 100 frames per second, to see the miniscule differences between them.
Domestic-violence rates spiked during the COVID-19 crisis. Batterer-intervention programs are one of the few resources that remained relatively intact during lockdown.
Three out of four Americans without reliable high-speed internet access live in urban areas. Most haven't connected because they can't afford it.