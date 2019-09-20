Does Dry Processed Coffee Taste Like Tropical Skittles?
Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a particular fruit and the method of extraction dictates the taste.
Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a particular fruit and the method of extraction dictates the taste.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Airbnb says events and parties of more than 16 are against the rules — but that's not stopping couples whose plans have been foiled by the pandemic.
Even two strong hands couldn't keep the quesadilla in the pan.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Linus Tech Tips has beef with Apple and thinks the company needs to take their devices, including the new iPad Pro, more seriously by catering to serious professionals' needs.
Gigi Gaskins' anti-vax "gold stars" are just one example of how my hometown has transformed.
The G7 summit was stuck in time, between the era of Trump and the future.
Coffee beans are actually the seeds of a particular fruit and the method of extraction dictates the taste.
From a man who quit his job and hit the road… for years.
Netflix's new sci-fi film may seem more fiction than science, but according to a sleep doctor from Harvard, that might not actually be the case
The NRA is in trouble — they've filed for bankruptcy and are now running away from New York because of Letitia James, the state attorney general who's going after the organization with full force.
For years, mystery surrounded the empty ruin, with local legends spoken of secret stairways and underground tunnels; some suggesting the decaying manse had been used during Prohibition as a hideout for Al Capone. But the real mystery of the crumbling mansion was even more remarkable.
The God of Mischief has gone through a lot of changes since making his debut in 2011's "Thor."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A family vacation in the Smoky Mountains was interrupted by an inquisitive bear trying to break into a parked pickup truck. Fortunately the robust truck cover did a good job of protecting the vehicle from the animal's claws.
As China prepares to host the Winter Olympics, its people get on skis.
You've probably seen this estate in "The Godfather," "The Bodyguard," or Beyonce's "Black Is King" music video. Now go behind the scenes with real estate agent Enes Yilmazer as he tours the 9-bed 15-bath Beverly Hills estate spread over a 3.5 acre lot.
We've barely explored the darkest realm of the ocean. With rare-metal mining on the rise, we're already destroying it.
An 18-year-old editor on how she documented the pandemic year — and what she absolutely refused to include.
"$130K is a lot of money but to get the same performance, from an internal combustion engine, you'd probably have to spend, in the case of Bugatti, $2.5 million or Ferrari, close to a million."
Trump supporters are touting it as a total exoneration of the former president. That's not at all what it really says.
In the 1990s, Jim Carrey was an unstoppable force.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Commercial pilot and former Air Force colonel Andrea Themely breaks down US government released UFO footage and unpacks what to look for when you're UFO searching.
Qurann, a 23-year-old man, and Cheryl, his 60-year-old girlfriend, have gone viral on TikTok for their eyebrow-raising age gap.
Boots, candles, watches and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
Despite knowing our parents better than anyone else in the world, we struggle to pick gifts for them for birthdays and holidays — especially Mother's Day and Father's Day.
Avocados? Yummy. Getting the pits out of avocados and slicing them into perfect pieces? Not that easy, unless you have a 3-in-1 slicer like this.
As Elon Musk's popular electric vehicle company gains more mainstream appeal, will the company's loyalists take over and ruin car culture?
I'm scared to tell her — but I also want to address my fears in therapy!
How a pair of books with dramatically diverging philosophies came out in the same year — and fittingly, the more upright one became better known.
Watch Clarkson and her band deliver a heavy and powerful performance of Olivia Rodrigo's summer hit 'Drivers License.'
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Director Liam Le Guillou discusses his investigation into the Dyatlov Pass incident, one of Russia's most famous unsolved mysteries.
Debunking the bad arguments in defense of oligarchs who pay almost nothing.
The Czech Republic defeated Scotland in their Euro 2020 game and Czech forward Patrik Schick seized the moment with a spectacular long rage finish.
'The Devil Wears Prada' cast reunion with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci
We use polarizers everywhere — in cameras, in cars and in the sunglasses we wear. The Action Lab explains how to visualize how the light actually changes after polarization.
High-income workers at highly profitable companies will benefit greatly. Downtown landlords won't.
As someone who spent 15 years in a cult, I found, in Amanda Montell's new book "Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism," a way to understand something about cults that all my soul-crushing time there didn't give me.
Out of 2,500 dogs and 200 breeds, Wasabi, The Pekingese, took home the Best In Show crown at the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog show.
New documentary "The Lost Leonardo" traces the bizarre journey of "Salvator Mundi," a painting thought to be by Da Vinci, that was bought for a record $450 million by a notorious murderer.
As SCOTUS prepares to hear another case about affirmative action, it's worth considering the factor that really provides applicants an unfair advantage.
You scratch my back, I scratch your laughing pressure point.
Welcome to Western New York, a region that has become a veritable Silicon Valley for a dirty industry that turned some locals into millionaires, and where prosecutors say organized crime has gained a foothold in the industry.
The contraction in the US seemed to end quickly in April 2020, but the committee charged with determining an endpoint has been quiet.
A sinkhole, potentially caused by continuous rain, swallowed this parked car in a Mumbai suburb.
If we're going to take climate change seriously, it also needs to come with a new aesthetic.
He doesn't want to fight, but he will — such is the brilliance of Indiana Jones, Han Solo and several more of the actor's iconic characters.