Documentary Film-Maker Shares His Experience Of The US Capitol Attack
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Film-maker Nick Quested, who captured footage of far-right group the Proud Boys, spoke at the first of six congressional hearings into the January 6 riots.
A woman who was turned over to officials at an Arizona church as a baby more than four decades ago has been identified through DNA as the daughter of a Florida couple whose murdered bodies were found in Texas in 1981, officials said Thursday.
Fruit farmers explain how they grow special mangoes called Taiyo no Tamago, out in the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan, which are auctioned off for about $4K a pair. Here's what makes them so rare and why farmers dedicate their life towards them.
"It was carnage, chaos" — raw emotion of police officer, condemnation of Trump, but no family rift on display.
The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local police.
Here's why Brownlee thinks the new and highly anticipated M2 MacBook Air is "a good machine" despite some terribly minor setbacks.
The singer ties the knot to Sam Asghari as first husband Jason Alexander is arrested for trespassing.
Spray, scrub and brush your fur baby all at once in a single soothing motion. Bath time doesn't have to be stressful.
Watch Winona Ryder go through a range of emotions as David Harbour explains how he was obsessed with playing "The Sims" back in 2005, and how the game eerily mimicked his real life and turned him into a vegetable.
Although British, the pair legitimately joined the Ukrainian army, and their families are now appealing for both governments to step in.
Not just a trend, ice cream made specifically for dogs has become a lucrative industry.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc shares raw and candid footage of what an Formula One race garage goes through during race weekend. Watch scenes from the recently concluded Monaco GP practice and qualifying sessions from inside the Ferrari garage.
By promising top players multimillion-dollar paydays, the kingdom moved beyond investing in a sport and made a play to control one. Then the PGA Tour struck back.
Kansas is becoming the go-to city for care because of the recent abortion bans in Oklahoma and Texas. The New York Times went behind-the-scenes to capture what it's like working at a clinic in Wichita, Kansas, during this turbulent time.
Social media has become too important to entrust to anyone. Are there ways to entrust it to everyone?
For the youngest drivers, sleep deprivation piles on the risk.
Locals explain how tourists like you and me can get the best out of an Italian visit — including tips, tricks and hacks that'll make your trip extraordinary.
The serial David Lynch collaborator revealed what it was like working on "Twin Peaks," "Dune" and more in a wide ranging Reddit Q&A.
"Foodie" has absorbed a populist meaning, so of course some groups — including police departments looking to recruit — are seeking to co-opt it.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
What a dirty N95 mask looks like under the miscroscope.
Think less like a consumer and more like an activist.
Leatherman's Wave Plus works in 17 tools into one pocket-sized device. Turns out, it's like catnip for dads.
"I thought I was rescuing one!"
We can and should expect everyone to use this for clothes and clothes only. Responsibly. For laundry purposes.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
Comedian Bill Burr got paranoid during the financial crisis and told Howard Stern what his plan of action was going to be if he needed to escape Los Angeles in a worst case scenario.
COVID vaccines for infants and toddlers are stalling and stumbling even before they've left the gate.
There's a time and a place for dad jokes: Constantly and everywhere.
Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film "Nope" stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer and others who band together against a UFO that's tormenting their isolated town.
First, you need to acknowledge that you are the person in control here.
The rock duo's take on The Who's 1969 record "Tommy" will be physically released and proceeds will be given to Everytown for Gun Safety.
In a Bible-belt state where sex toys stores are illegal, a church-going grandma, enterprising mom and sassy granddaughter build a booming business hawking penis pumps and butt plugs — and helping every person find their path to pleasure.
You know the old saying: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me nine additional times and I guess I might finally be motivated to do something about it."
Scholars and citizens from Sweden explain why they enjoy paying numerous types of tax, and how Sweden's financials are ranked among one of the highest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world.
This month's inflation print comes amid an important debate over how to compare today's numbers to the past.
In October 2020 an emergency call was received from a ship in British waters. After a full-scale commando raid, seven Nigerians were taken off in handcuffs - but no one was ever charged. What really happened on board?
A TV version of the 1992 film "A League Of Their Own" is coming to Prime video on August 12, starring Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Nick Offerman and more.
Now the space agency is diving into the fray.
"I mean, I wish I had the money to refund people, but of course, that was the one that sold more than anything else. So sorry about that!"
In the waters of Western Australia, a harrowing moment for a sea turtle under attack from a tiger shark turned into a victorious escape.
Through the latest posthumous release, "Look at Me: The Album."
With the upcoming release of '"urassic World: Dominion," The Ringer's foremost paleontologists sat down to rank the raptors, rexes and more that reign over our collective pop culture.
Grammy and Emmy winner Queen Latifah stopped by "Hot Ones" and reminisced about her career while eating the hottest wings like a pro.
Overly long and soullessly engineered, the latest sequel in the dinosaur franchise fails to heed all of the lessons of its predecessors.
Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is number 11. Don't worry, Marvel fans: "Avengers: Endgame" is on there, too.