A Doctor's Attempts To Answer Frequently Asked Questions About The COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Off The Rails In This PSA Parody
Christina Lopez and Armand Albaret act out how the vaccine discourse has been going in this hilarious PSA parody.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Christina Lopez and Armand Albaret act out how the vaccine discourse has been going in this hilarious PSA parody.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
They say a magician should never reveal their secrets, but magician Wes Barker decided to make an exception for this phone book magic trick he's planning to retire.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Who will protect the hedge funds from the free market?
On March 11, 2020, many of our lives were forever changed. No, I am not making reference to the pandemic, but rather something much more pleasant and amusing — the ideal antidote to everything else that was happening in the world back then. That was the day that Architectural Digest posted its instantly iconic Open Door video with actress Dakota Johnson, in which she gives viewers a tour of her Los Angeles home.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a favorite question he asks candidates at every job interview to tell whether they're lying. And according to one study, it's actually effective.
What are the consumer brands that generate the most searches around the world?
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
Never mind what's actually going on with GameStop and Wall Street: here are all the great memes about it. Enjoy.
The 25-year-old's contradictory messaging reflects a party uncertain of its own future.
Christina Lopez and Armand Albaret act out how the vaccine discourse has been going in this hilarious PSA parody.
Greene has repeatedly tried to distance herself from QAnon, but she has never disowned the conspiracy movement.
It's funny to see hedge funds lose to Redditors. But there are better ways to fight financial predators.
One is really melodious. The other, well, isn't.
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two COVID-19 vaccines, one each from Moderna and Pfizer. But when it comes to side effects, what's the difference between the Moderna and Pfizer shots?
As a patient, you'd be bewildered and flattered by all the odd forms of attention.
Oscar winner and multiple Emmy winner Cloris Leachman, best remembered as the delightfully neurotic Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own subsequent sitcom, died of natural causes on Tuesday in Encinitas, California. She was 94.
And getting rid of it will take a lot of work.
This is how helpful it is, raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Shortly after the 2020 election, this award-winning writer reflected on the massive Hollywood blockbuster that became an unexpected source of political emotion for her in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory.
Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro are 20% off today, and that's near the lowest price we've seen them hit.
Facebook ads are persistent and eye-catching but sometimes a complete scam.
If you get lost in the wilderness, don't panic. Most people are found within three days, so you'll need a solid plan to help you last until then.
Tony Hawk might be getting up there in years, but he's still got it.
Douglass Mackey, a white nationalist troll who ran a Trump-boosting Twitter account as "Ricky Vaughn," is accused of using memes to spread misinformation and disenfranchise voters during the 2016 election.
"The least interesting part of Kim's life is probably the ending," says the director of a new HBO series that tells the story of the investigation into the Swedish journalist's murder.
Video has emerged of Marjorie Taylor Greene peppering David Hogg with questions just a few weeks after he survived the shooting at his high school.
There's a reason you miss the people you didn't even know that well.
Timberlake is fantastic as an ex-con father figure to a gender-nonconforming boy. But why is Hollywood obsessed with straight-man redemption arcs in LGBTQ+ stories?
Twitch streamer negaoryx was on the receiving end of a lewd "joke" and calmly delivered an epic takedown of people who use the "you can't take a joke" response.
One of the premier MAGA gatherings in the nation is struggling to recreate the magic this year.
The latest nostalgia stock to jump on the Reddit rally is BB Liquidating Inc., the final remnant of bankrupt video-rental company Blockbuster. The penny stock surged 774% Tuesday to just under 5 cents a share, the highest since 2012.
Please be careful when driving or walking close to trams.
Bad economies usually hurt both workers and investors. Only the first part has been true this time.
An increasing number of Pakistanis are making videos that have resulted in arrests and even deaths.
"You talking to me? You talking to me? Then who the hell else are you talking to?"
This is the story of one strange moment in animation history, two reluctantly warring teams of animators, and three movies, only one of which you can see today.
See the risk of contracting the disease in your county, and read our county-specific guidance for common activities to help you lower your risk and protect your community.
Alex Melton transforms the Bare Naked Ladies' song "One Week" into a Blink 182 punk-pop banger.
GameStop, which is expected to lose money this year and next, has more than quadrupled in value in under a month because it's effectively become a meme stock.
"Annoying" is a subjective criteria, but we reached out to a number of sound experts to find out if there's consensus on some of them.
Meow Wolf teases their psychedelic grocery store turned immersive art experience in this hilariously bizarre commercial.
Orgasmic meditation was born from a con man's 1970s sex commune. It ended as a techie summit for pricey clitoral curiosity — that is, before the FBI got involved.
The executive orders will take aim at fossil fuels and set the US up to be an international leader on tackling the climate crisis.
When you can't reason with your children, throw the issue at question literally out of the window.
The new documentary "A Woman's Work" examines the harassment, ogling and incredibly low pay NFL cheerleaders receive, and the brave women fighting to change it.
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
What could possibly go wrong if you injected mushrooms you had bought from the dark web into your veins?