Did People Used To Look Older In The Past Than They Do Now?
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Why does every 30-something in the 1980s look like they were in their 40s or even 50s?
Nothing, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei's hardware company, is launching its first phone on July 12 in a livestreamed event. Here's what to know and where to watch the announcement.
Stephen Patula, who owns and operates several McDonald's franchises, reveals how a Crispy Chicken Sandwich gets made.
'The Dawn of Everything' fundamentally shifted my view of ... everything. I had to meet one of the minds behind its world-tilting revelations.
There are a couple of clear big-hitters in Pixar's stable of films from the past three decades.
Ancient Egypt is often portrayed as a barren wasteland of deserts and camels. But the reality is truly fascinating.
For more than a century, the Astors were the richest family in America, and their shrewd marriages linked them to some of the most politically powerful families.
Out with the white noise, in with the brown: people are elated by the benefits of low-frequency atmospheric sound that's helping them focus, calm down and sleep.
Dana Carvey delivered the best Norm Macdonald impression — reenacting the time he said a NSFW word 200 times during a memorably uncomfortable comedy show.
Amazon Web Services powers more or less everything Amazon does.
This week, a formal warning from the boss over chocolate milk, a minimalist who threw out their fiancé's stuff without asking, and a dognapping suspect close to home.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The Donut Media crew rip apart the worst infomerical-famous car products you've seen.
Pudding explains how your money gets from you to a streaming platform and finally to an artist.
Susan Schneider Williams explains what it was like for Robin Williams to live with Lewy body dementia at the 2021 BioHive Summit.
The women behind viral American Girl-themed meme pages say the dolls have become a rallying cry for the series of unfortunate historical events we've been living through.
Bitcoin is giving new life to fossil fuels in even more insidious ways. In some places, miners are burning the dirtiest of dirty fuels — waste coal — to mine bitcoin, and they don't only have the state's blessing: They're getting subsidies for it.
RATM's reunion tour kicked off at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, with a strong worded message to the American Supreme Court.
Her three-word styling method is a viral hit — and it's accessible to everyone.
One of the world's most recognizable dairy products, yogurt is a living, versatile symbol of human innovation.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Franklin Liranzo's cockatoo Mambo can't help it when Bad Bunny's signature song starts bumping on the speaker.
The photos and data from the Webb telescope have until now been kept under wraps, but they'll be released to the public on July 12. Here's what to expect.
Amazon is holding its yearly sale on July 12 and 13 this year. Get ready for the biggest discounts of the summer, and start saving now.
Sending seeds for short trips to space helps scientists develop new crop varieties that can thrive in the changing climate and help feed the world's growing population.
Sin City Outdoors looks at the mega drought crisis facing Hoover Dam from an up-close view.
"Blue Origin already won the suborbital space tourism race on July 20, 2021."
These water guns pack up to 40 ounces of water, and can shoot over 30 feet. These punks are gonna get drenched.
This has got the last possible thing you want to see when you're relaxing on the beach.
Back in 2017, Jimmy Fallon's team at "The Tonight Show" put together a brilliant mashup of Star Wars characters singing Smash Mouth's "All Star" but the internet is just discovering it now.
Security researchers have found a vulnerability in many new Honda vehicles that allows someone to unlock or start the cars without the keys.
"Black Widow" actor rails at 'how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.'
TikTok star Addison Rae humming into a Galaxy S22 Ultra to identify the song "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is the dystopia we all live in now.
David Chase remembers "The Sopranos" great Tony Sirico.
"Through these illustrations, I hope to commemorate the complexity of the Aztec Pantheon, make the academic research more accessible, and show how this civilization is still alive in our global culture."
Brandy Bottone says her unborn baby should count as a car passenger after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
What we learned about Thor, Gorr and more from the latest MCU blockbuster and its accompanying stingers.
Den of Geek looks back at "Grease 2," the box office bomb-turned-cult classic, with star Maxwell Caulfield.
The "Thor: Love And Thunder" director questioned the realism of a visual effect featured in his own movie during this Vanity Fair interview.
How much of the air you're breathing is air someone else exhaled? And in the midst of a pandemic caused by an airborne virus, where are the riskiest places to be?
Formula 1 has quickly become one of the world's hottest sports properties. The driving factor: a focus on original content off the race track.
OBF explains the European Union's geopolitical strategy of giving money to Morocco.
A cautionary tale from Croydon, N.H., where one man tried to foist a change so drastic it jolted a community out of political indifference.
Have you ever wondered what's in those little death sticks that you smoke. VICE has the answers.
The wildly popular YouTube channel Lofi Girl, which hosts scores of relaxing lofi livestreams, has been taken down because of "copyright strikes." What went wrong?
The largest US reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry.
Toyota has revealed more images of its small off-road electric SUV concept, first shown last December, and the boxy EV looks great in its resplendent blue-and-orange two-tone paint job.