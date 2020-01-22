A Nine Second Reminder For Why You Shouldn't Insult A Dog
"Say that again to my face, human."
"Say that again to my face, human."
During his interview with Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan announced he was "probably" going to vote for Bernie Sanders. At 35:16 in the interview, he explains that Sanders has been consistent his entire life and that he "likes him a lot."
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
Denmark and Finland are consistently voted the happiest countries on Earth. What do these countries have that is missing in America?
Why companies like Microsoft and Apple want you to stop using passwords.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Welcome to the first edition of the McMansion Hell Yearbook, a year-by-year account of how the McMansion came to be. We begin our tour in the cursed year 1970.
A few innocuous comments — not even directed at Che — have led to a months-long feud with the "Saturday Night Live" head writer.
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Say that again to my face, human."
In January 2000, "American Pyscho" bombed at Sundance. It was just the beginning.
Dry January and Drynuary have become familiar one-month sobriety pledges, but its critics are expressing concern as it becomes increasingly monetized.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
At some point, her three stepchildren walked in and saw her breasts.
The increasing girth of cars over the past several decades has been a bone of contention, but the end could be in sight.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.
How to do the perfect pullup.
Many use kratom to quit opioids; others just want to get high. There's a push to regulate the plant-derived drug — but experts disagree on its safety.
CompTIA is the world's leading certifying body for IT professionals. If you want to work in IT, you have to get CompTIA-certified. This massive bundle will help you pass any CompTIA exam, and it's just $89 today.
Netflix's new docuseries doesn't flinch at the danger that cheerleaders regularly subject their bodies to.
Maryland has a health care system unique in the United States: a global hospital budget. Here's how it works.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
The US Senate will hear opening arguments in the impeachment trial against Donald Trump.
According to Insurify, here are the most popular vehicles in all 50 U.S. states.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
At ground zero of the pedestrian safety crisis, a mayor's traffic reform goals are put to the test.
It's tempting to look at The Family International's high profile roster, and simply write it off as another Madonna-Kabbalah-meets-Tom-Cruise-Couch-Jumping cult. The truth is more disturbing.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
There's nothing like a last-second block in a rivalry game to… spark the worst brawl in college basketball in years.
Planters didn't stop there — no, they would literally like to show us how Mr. Peanut "died" (featuring… Wesley Snipes?).
Lydia Denworth on the science of social groups and the bonds that keep us alive.
A dive into the weirdest place to be intentionally wrecked online.
In "Fierce Beauty," celebrated photographer Eric Meola chases superstorms across the Great Plains.
"Two cops approached my car and claimed that I failed to clear the red light (it is legal to enter an intersection anytime before the light turns red). I told them that I had it all on dashcam."
The city has already reached "functional zero" for veterans and the chronically homeless. Next up: youth, families and everyone else.
Need a nice big TV in time for the big game this year? This well-reviewed 65-inch model from LG is currently on sale.
And that's just one of the safe's security flaws.
SmileDirectClub, which sells teeth aligners online, has worked to limit information about customer dissatisfaction.
Clinton said during a podcast interview last fall that one of the Democratic candidates is "the favorite of the Russians," leading Gabbard to lash out.
It's like a capitalist dream gone completely haywire.
The half-used ink cartridge wouldn't print until it was re-enrolled in the "HP Instant Ink" program for $4.99 per month.
If it looks unreal, it's because Vantablack isn't actually a color, it's a form of nanotechnology. It was created by the tech industry for the tech industry, but this strange dark material would also go on to turn the art world on its head.
It's such a simple, silly premise and yet anything works with Sam Elliott's voice and mustache.
"We pulled off a serious cinematic sting, maybe even a whole new genre."
One in eight couples struggles to conceive. No wonder investors are injecting cash into the industry.
If you've got enough postage, it seems that you can mail almost anything down under as Aiden McNamara explores in this quirky documentary.
Baby Yoda's cultural predecessors include Mike Wazowski (from "Monsters, Inc."), Shrek and Kermit, which led one internet user to ask — what would it look like if you combined these characters?
TSLAQ is an informal collection of obsessives pushing back against the cult of Elon.
This dog is the polar opposite of the "squirrel!" dog from "Up."
While the FBI requests "backdoor" iPhone access, documents indicate law enforcement already has easy access to encrypted devices.
Millennials are growing up, and so are their dating apps
This elderly man is having the worst possible time at this drive-up window.
The debate over Senate rules opened up a small victory for Democrats
There's big business in crudely re-recorded karaoke versions of pop songs.
A dog got the ride of its life when their owner went for a swim and they accidentally triggered the boat to spin circles for 20 minutes.