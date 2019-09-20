Disney Made The Coolest 3D Billboard Of Boba Fett In Times Square
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Get ready for a lot of talk about oxygen, radioactivity, and hardcore science.
Musk is a hype man who rarely ever delivers what he promises, so don't leave Twitter just yet.
To celebrate "The Book of Boba Fett", ILM and LG created a 3D-effect billboard in Times Square depicting the titular Bounty Hunter on his new throne.
Cyclist, scholar, CEO, soldier: who is Nick Clark?
No one's actually sure.
Will bees be disturbed by the sudden appearance of a banana near their hives?
The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Watch as both the Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars celebrate and congratulate emergency backup goaltender Tom Hodges after he stepped into the net for the third period and made two saves.
A bizarre 2008 children's album called "Alien Rap" has been making rounds in "so-bad-it's-good" culture. The man who made it is about as weird as you'd think.
A meme about the transitional fossil Tiktaalik argues that although we did come out of the sea, we aren't doing just fine.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro thought it was a hall of fame acceptance speech instead of just, you know, READING THE NEXT NAME ON THE CARD.
Foul-smelling foam blankets homes and businesses and sends residents of Mosquera fleeing, as officials say don't get too close.
Postwar Italy gave the world a lot of things, and this unfortunately, was one of them.
Canada's frozen ponds provide the gateway to its national pastime. But the outdoor ice season is shrinking — and concern is rising.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Madison Cawthorn has had a very busy week: bringing a loaded gun through airport security, getting accused of insider trading and more.
Tropics lost 11.1m hectares of tree cover in 2021, including forest critical to limiting global heating and biodiversity loss.
The landlords of Tiktok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The Mets throw a combined no-hitter, the first in franchise history against hated rival Philly.
The meme has become a popular image on conservative parts of the internet where content moderation has become synonymous with liberal bias within tech companies.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase might never live down this game-losing error but at least he got a Jomboy video out of it.
May sees the release of the much-delayed "Top Gun" sequel, a documentary to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee and two chilling horrors about children with superpowers.
Explain this shirt to the uninitiated. Go ahead, I dare you.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world is now closely monitoring whether China will attempt to take over Taiwan. Here's why people are worried and the ramifications if Beijing invaded the island nation.
The company has a "pattern of retaliation," says the CWA.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Jomboy explains how this team pulled off the hidden ball trick during a college lacrosse game.
Footage from Ben Gurion Airport showed scenes of panic after the unexploded shell was found in the family's luggage and an evacuation was ordered.
In the mid-2010s, Roy Purdy was a rising internet star, racking up millions of views on Twitter, Vine and Instagram for his hilarious shenanigans and dance videos. Then he seemingly vanished.
Biden's been sending some signals that he's willing to cancel some debt — but it's unclear how much.
Designed to offer support when you're kneeling and sitting, this stool is perfect for backyard gardeners of any age.
Trevor Noah tackled the bizarre transcript of Donald Trump saying he feared being hit with fruit in testimony from a civil lawsuit. "No comedy writer is going to come up with something funnier than this," Noah quipped.
Despite fans insisting that the Europop banger - which has clocked up over a billion views on YouTube - should appear in the soundtrack to the Mattel and Warner Bros. film, Variety understands there are no plans for that to happen.
Netflix shares had been on an incredibly positive run over the last 10 years and things were looking good — until everything changed on April, 19, 2022. Here's what happened.
Andrew Kaczynski reminisced about the time a fan simply could not catch a ball. We all hope the date went okay after this.
Jason Sudeikis's representatives said the whole situation was "inappropriate," but there's more to the story.
For years covering the White House was a kind of golden ticket in the media. Then came the Biden administration.
Samantha Bee explores how much that "gossipy little b*tch" Mark Meadows gave insight into the attempt by Donald Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis said to a crowd that when he was young, "you could watch cartoons without having to worry." So Twitter is sharing some of Bugs Bunny's greatest gender-transgressing moments.
Even the most ruthless killers have a code, but not all ruthless killer films are worth watching.
Electric engineers grabbed their pitchforks and torches after Veritasium's Derek Muller argued that electricity traveled not through wires but via electric fields. In his latest video, he attempts to finally put the matter to rest.
A new survey tells us what we already assumed.
A man is dead and several are injured after police in Kissimmee, Florida attempted a "takedown" in a Target parking lot.