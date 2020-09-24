This Man Performed An Extraordinary Deep Clean On The Dirtiest Vehicle He's Ever Seen, And It's Oddly Satisfying
We're not sure what this person did to their Kia Sedona but it should be a crime.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
How manufacturers tried to sell consumers on a tiny DVD disc which was 8 centimetres in diameter.
Robert Graysmith visiting the home of Bob Vaughn in "Zodiac" may be the scariest scene in David Fincher's filmography.
The room below one of the platforms was so secret, station management didn't even know it existed.
YouTuber NerdRush said, "I can't believe I did this," and honestly, we can't believe they did this either.
A Massachusetts construction worker's love of black licorice wound up costing him his life, doctors say.
This was… quite a turn of events.
The Iuventa ran hundreds of missions to save migrants from drowning off the coast of Libya. But after Europe cracked down on migration, its crew found themselves facing prosecution.
The state of Fall TV is... iffy. Here are a few new shows — and some timeless classics — to help you fill the season.
ESPN TV personality Stephen A. Smith delivered an incredibly moving speech about the Breonna Taylor ruling on "SportsCenter" on Wednesday.
"I have no doubt that President Trump and Fox News have caused people to die." This is what it's like to lose your dad twice — first to Rush Limbaugh, then to the ICU as he battles a disease he believes is a hoax.
In a wide-ranging interview, the legendary reporter gives a clinic on journalism, its intersection with politics, civil rights and the future of American culture.
A soothing instrumental cover of the iconic 1980s yacht rock song.
They're not on the FDA's approved drugs list, and Amazon has banned the products, but we still found 66 listings for peptides available for sale on Amazon in August and September.
Matt Brockman arranged an extraordinarily comprehensive medley of songs from TV, movies, musicals and commercials.
Constantly saying yes to everything and everyone drains us of time and energy. This episode helps explain the roots of people-pleasing behaviors and how you can say no more often.
The pandemic is giving rise to a freelance model driven by platforms geared toward remote working and for a generation that's digital first.
Orb Weaver spiders have a brain the size of a poppy seed and scientists say their webs are constructred as a map of their memories.
The detail of this is mind-blowing.
Wealthy consumers are spending big on air filtration systems for their homes and cars as COVID-19 and wildfires rage. But are we really ready to make healthy air a luxury good?
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't get over the shame of her toxic past.
Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks developed a creative way to deliver treats on Halloween while maintaining social distancing.
The HBO miniseries "The Murders at White House Farm," premiering September 24 on HBO Max, dramatizes the real-life 1985 killing of a family in rural England.
Nick Skardarasy had to take matters into his own hands to get his comedy out there in a closed-off world.
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
The Las Vegas Aces star found her role on her team and her voice in the WNBA bubble.
Don't you want a little sour smooch? This dill pickle-flavored lip balm takes lip protection in a whole new, surprising direction.
You're all cordially invited to a reunion Friday on Netflix.
A small town in upstate New York voted to keep the name Swastika, saying that the town founders named it after the Sanskrit word and not the hate symbol associated with Nazis.
Some say Castaneda was a breakthrough academic and visionary shaman. Others say he was a phony. Either way, he shaped a generation of mystical thinkers and magic mushroom eaters.
We buy everything else online, why not cars?
Do you think monogamy was put in practice to benefit women? Think again.
It was a difficult task, but YouTuber Garage 54 nearly got it to run and had the engine coughing up smoke.
Thursdays are wily: Unlike most days, there are no expectations for Thursday, and it deftly plays that lack of promise into a wealth of possibility.
The Carolina Reaper comes for all of us.
Two years ago, Reddit had the internet's biggest QAnon problem. Today, that problem is gone — but the company can't really explain why.
The lensman behind "Sign O' The Times" talks about some of his most iconic Prince shots.
"Did we get your attention? Good."
With mall vacancies accelerating amid a surge in online shopping, landlords are quickly looking for other ways to reuse the empty space.
"Wait, are there actually going to be new movies this fall?" It's a thought we've all been having for some time. Here's a handy guide.
From Ancient Egypt to the Super Bowl, beer has played an important role in human history for millennia.
The philosopher and gender theorist discusses tensions in the feminist movement over trans rights.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
The population density of the country over 500 years ago is very different from its population density today.