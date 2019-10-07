Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EXPEDITED SHEEPING

1 digg

"It was time to shift our flock of 150 ewes and lambs into another paddock, the grass was eaten down and a storm was on it's way. Doing this on foot with the working dog is a 30-minute job. Using a spanner to rattle on the gate, 20 seconds and the sheep are running from everywhere. Job was done in a minute."