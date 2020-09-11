How Different Movies Look At Three Vastly Different Budget Levels
Here's a look at how moviemaking is different when you're making a movie with no budget, an indie budget and an industry budget.
San Francisco's orange world set to Blade Runner 2049 music is a little too on the nose.
To celebrate Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 for the Playstation 4, The Hacksmith built a self-kick flipping skateboard.
Ask not what your country can do to you.
Here's why wearing masks work much better at halting disease transmissions than we'd expect.
What happens when you do sign language for the most NSFW song in the English language?
Here's why price gouging is so common in our healthcare insurance industry.
This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.
Evaluated based on criteria such as advancement in design, efficiency and safety, here are all the cars that have been named Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
Joe Wells explains the differences between himself and his non-autistic brother.
The moving fight to get health benefits for 9/11 first responders is now an upcoming documentary.
The people at Amazon have amassed a truly impressive library of films that can be accessed with your Prime account, and in many ways, it's equal to and arguably even superior to Netflix's library. Here's where to begin.
In light of a study that surveilled female surgeons' social feeds, women in medicine reflect on being dismissed for their looks.
In the 1990s, Microsoft wore its disdain for antitrust on its sleeve. Now, not so much.
Daisy Ridley's comments about the latest 'Star Wars' film were just the latest in a long line of them dredging up a movie we'd like to move past
For the past two decades, Disney has been hitting us over the heads with live-action remakes of their most beloved animated classics. But how do the IMDb ratings of the remakes fare against those of the original movies?
One of the most consumed drugs in the US — and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide — could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, new evidence suggests.
Here's a simulation of what would happen if 15,000 nuclear warheads went off in space.
For years, no one knew why dozens of battered wooden "ghost boats" — often along with corpses of North Korean fishermen whose starved bodies were reduced to skeletons — were routinely washing ashore along the coast of Japan.
How did Canada end up becoming such a car-centric country?
With stormchasing tours more popular than ever, our writer set out to discover why this risky pastime is once again taking off.
Is there anything more awesome than little Lego men being sucked down a vortex?
"I don't think anybody can record a song that bad and make it sound good. It had to sound amateurish like that."
Parents thought Donor 9623 was a genius who spoke four languages, not a college dropout with a criminal record.
Nintendo's lovable puffy character is pretty evil if you really think about it.
Officially, 42 have died of COVID-19, according to the World Trade Center Health Program. But advocates, lawyers — and WTC Health Program officials — say the actual toll is likely much greater.
In theory, it's good to hide behind a door. You just have to pick the specific door wisely.
In September 2019, Lori Vallow's two children, Tylee and JJ, went missing in Idaho. Their remains have since been found, and Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are facing felony conspiracy charges.
Little did they know when they arrived that their presence would spark national rumors that far-left activists were starting fires across the West Coast.
Don't underestimate the gravity of the situation.
Alan Green staged a fake play in front of Shakespeare's gravestone to pull off one of the most daring heists in literary history.
Rio Tinto announced the resignation of its CEO and two top lieutenants Friday over the mining giant's destruction of a 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine in Australia.
We know that caffeine helps a person stay awake, but there are a few surprising ways that caffeine affects the quantity and quality of your sleep.
Nearly 13 years after my sister's death, a reluctant Sunday visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, where public spectacle and private grief have a permanent home together.
This is one situation you don't want to be stuck in.
A rather famous photo of Mad Men star Jon Hamm's "Dick Whitman" taking him out for a walk was the subject of a lawsuit that has now been dismissed.
An American teenager who doesn't speak Scots wrote many of the encyclopedia's entries. Now Wikipedians are figuring out what to do.
Forget Emma Stone, this guy in a purple shirt parkouring his heart out in the opening sequence of "La La Land" should have gotten an Oscar.
What happens if the stories we tell ourselves about our lives leave us lonely, wrestling with meaning?
On September 11, 1851, a small farming in Pennsylvania united against slavery and fought what many consider the first battle of the Civil War.
Sometimes mishearing things have dire consequences.
Researchers may have finally found evidence for sleep in sharks.
But the technology isn't reliable enough yet, says a global committee.
Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson will usher in a new season Thursday, one with no guidelines and no precedent.
Will Smith's TV cousin is best remembered for his bowtie and love of Tom Jones, but the character was much more complex than that. On the 30th anniversary of the debut of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," we look back at Carlton's creation and legacy.
For years, the fossil industry has been pushing the narrative that renewable energy options aren't feasible.
For Kyle Lyons, parts of childhood are fading into memory as he learns to cope with an uncertain future. His parents fear what the pandemic is doing to him — and his Bronx neighborhood, one of the poorest in the country.
Two hospitals were built in a matter of days to house the growing number of patients. Existing facilities were converted to health care centers as well. And now, what happened to them?
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.