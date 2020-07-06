What Is The Difference Between Baking Soda And Baking Powder Anyway?
The two products may appear similar, but baking powder is actually made up of baking soda and an acid.
"The Tesla did not dodge the tire, I did. However, the autopilot gave me the time and view which allowed me to see the tire coming from the other side of the freeway. Also, the car stabilized very quickly after swerving to avoid getting hit."
This unearthed 1989 C-SPAN interview with William Lutz discussing the threat of the rise of manipulative language in politics seems more relevant than ever.
Denis Shiryaev dramatically enhanced film taken in Tokyo, Japan from 1913-1915 and it looks spectacular.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
Tom Hanks, who survived the coronavirus back in March, condemns people who refuse to do basic precautions. "I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do," the actor said.
Astrology, private equity, a $1.1 billion gender discrimination lawsuit, and a precariously built bangle behemoth.
Conspiracy theorists on the site have come to believe that Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplice may have also been a major influencer on the social news site since 2006.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
"The United States is facing an eviction crisis of biblical proportions."
We love instant noodles, but the limited selection in many mega marts bums us out. Let's spice things up with something delicious.
When Stevens' mother, Carrie, died in 2012, his music had a profound shift.
Four-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis and psychological scientist Julia Shaw explain how to use the memory palace technique to boost your memory skills.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
When it comes to survival, separating fact from fiction makes a real difference. From poisonous snakes to bear attacks to boiled water, we go through some of the biggest myths.
"People are still asking about him nonstop," says Frank "Alligator" Robb, who snared the wayward gator. "There's so much love for the little fella, but he's not exactly a little fella anymore."
Bill Nye made an appearance on TikTok to explain why masks work.
The first wave subsided, and I thought I'd escaped, but the second hit with redoubled intensity a week later. My delusions became even more bizarre.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
How similar are the eating habits of a world-famous chef to those of you, me and everyone one we know?
In 1996, a 34-year-old teacher began a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student. Instead of calling it what it was — rape — the tabloids ate it up.
The superhero drama is returning to Amazon Prime on September 4, 2020.
Dr. Bruce Dart said he and his staff were "[connecting] the dots" between the rally and a surge in local coronavirus cases.
A Redditor who goes by the username "Mr Griff" shared photographs over the weekend of a recent excursion up to his attic where he discovered the dilapidated remains of an entire house.
This little girl did not even let her father get a chance to brush her hair before complaining that he was terrible at it.
"We are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended."
A Florida man has been fired from his job as an insurance agent after his videotaped tirade when asked to wear a face mask at a Costco Wholesale store drew a massive audience on social media.
The internet's most comprehensive archive of food history — a passion project of one dedicated librarian — predates Wikipedia. Now, it needs a new custodian.
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
The Confederate memorial carving at Georgia's Stone Mountain is etched with more than a century of racist history. But tearing it down won't be so easy.
"A rat touched me at Chambers St. station."
This old-timey tractor that utilizes the power of steam is a beast on wheels.
It's been 10 years since LeBron made the free-agency move heard around the sports world, but for the teams that lost out, it's been a decade of trying to figure out what went wrong that fateful summer.
Their fates are wholly entwined: "You get the Trump stink on you, it's hard to get it off."
This DIY electric bicycle is extremely illegal and extremely fun.
After months of denying the importance of aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the World Health Organization is reconsidering its stance
After 10-ish years of second-hand shopping, I've started to ask myself a lot of questions about the clothes I've been buying, like, "Did someone die in this?" or, "Have thrift stores always been this pricy?" (the answer to the former being, "yeah, probably"). In the absense of any conclusive answers, I tried to get the data myself.
While social media companies continue to struggle with fighting disinformation, Reddit says they have a plan.
UK neurologists publish details of mildly affected or recovering COVID-19 patients with serious or potentially fatal brain conditions.
Your old workplace will never be the same after the pandemic. But what about "The Office?" The team at Cheddar reimagined how Dunder Mifflin's workplace would look like in a post-corona landscape.
On Tuesday, the National Association of Theatre Owners sued New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy for allowing churches to reopen, but not movie theaters.
In which the spunky little hero Donald and his imaginary publicist John must boldly battle the evil international organization Antifa.
You gotta watch out for those swings. They're treacherous, traitorous beings.
Digital advertising platforms run by Google, Amazon.com Inc. and other tech companies will funnel at least $25 million to websites spreading misinformation about COVID-19 this year, according to a study released Wednesday.
Some highways have a speed limit of 55, while others are 75 and even more. How do engineers decide on the limit?
J-L Cauvin returns with his extraordinarily spot-on impression of Donald Trump with another hilarious bit in response to Mary Trump's tell-all book.
Rich Benoit announced to his over 700,000 YouTube subscribers that he was selling his latest Tesla project in favor of purchasing a gas powered vehicle. Within hours the video was taken down for violating community guidelines.
They might be indecipherable, but they sure are funky.
