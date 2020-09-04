Did Chuck E. Cheese Recycle Their Pizza?
The sleuths at Food Theorists attempt to uncover the truth about the lingering urban legend that Chuck E. Cheese served customers uneaten pizza.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
The Mercury-Redstone 4 was not found for 38 years after sinking to the bottom of the ocean.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
In his new book "#nyc," photographer Jeff Mermelstein presents a series of iPhone photographs that he took over the course of two and a half years, capturing the quotidian dramas taking place on the phone screens of unsuspecting strangers.
What do you do after starring on "The Sopranos," arguably the greatest television show of all time? If you're Michael Imperioli, a little bit of everything.
"Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit" takes the Mario Kart experience to new heights.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
New research contradicts the common misconception that porn negatively impacts your sexual satisfaction and mental wellbeing.
After centuries of misunderstanding, researchers are tying the condition to genes and brain alterations.
This 4,784-piece star destroyer Lego set is truly gob-smacking. The level of detail here is astounding, and the finished product serves as the showpiece of any collection.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
There's nothing as magical as watching a baby see a waterfall for the first time in their life.
A prosecutor takes hundreds of mobsters to court.
This genius tinkerer used the Playtron, a gadget that lets you play music on any object, to jerry-rig a watermelon synth.
People say that choosing your favorite of a beloved director's films is like choosing a favorite child. I say that's true, and also that deep down every parent has a favorite child.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, warned that if Americans are "careless" there could be another jump in cases this fall.
The US President and the bureaucracy reacted slowly to the arrest of Paul Whelan, who was declared a spy and sentenced to sixteen years in a Russian prison colony.
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
The desert at NASA's testing facility in Promontory, Utah got toasted during a full-scale booster test.
Unfettered media consumption skews our perception of the present. Here's how to break the cycle.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Lockdown means songwriting sessions on Zoom, live shows on YouTube, jam sessions uploaded to SoundCloud — and some odd jobs.
On Syd Barrett's time with Pink Floyd, his mental deterioration and making an album with household objects and found sounds.
Mickael Fremeaux demonstrates his extraordinary knack for transforming rock songs into angelic symphonies.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
Between handshake deals falling through, publishing deals exploding, and game code proving unusable, a lot happened to "Gunsport" on its journey to your screen.
A camera phone captured the moment a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening. The group was chanting messages calling for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who was killed by police in Rochester. No injuries were reported.
Two new podcasts aim to upend listeners' understanding of school reform and desegregation.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
