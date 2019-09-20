Dick Van Dyke Made A Music Video With His Wife And It Might Be The Most Delightful Thing You Watch Today
Dick Van Dyke proves he's still able to sing, dance and dodge furniture at 96 in this delightful video he filmed with his wife Arlene Silver.
Dick Van Dyke proves he's still able to sing, dance and dodge furniture at 96 in this delightful video he filmed with his wife Arlene Silver.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A bartender reveals how a bar spoon is used when preparing alcoholic and non-alcoholic mixed drinks.
The American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, DC was diverted after a melee onboard.
Dick Van Dyke proves he's still able to sing, dance and dodge furniture at 96 in this delightful video he filmed with his wife Arlene Silver.
Wordle has officially moved over to the New York Times and despite promises that nothing about the gameplay would change, users are noticing differences and they're not happy.
This week we've got an assortment of tweets of different flavors, much like a box of chocolates: some sweet, some bitter and some that will take you straight to Flavortown. Enjoy.
Here's how well a curling newbie can match up with the US Olympic Curling Team in a doubles curling match.
"So many of us have been told that we need to go to college. But hardly any of us has been given an example of the true cost of that choice."
The check was written in the same month that Wozniak demonstrated the first Apple-1 prototype at the Homebrew Computer Company in Palo Alto, California.
An ambulance driver shows us how it's all done in this remarkable run through busy traffic.
The three-part "Jeen-Yuhs" is ethically questionable — and extraordinary.
TikTok influencers are making bank exposing cheaters. Is it a valuable service or just plain unethical?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
When Matt Stone and Trey Parker came to Hollywood, things were pretty bleak, little did they know that the star of the NBC television drama "ER" would be the secret to their big break.
Inside the rise and fall of r/antiwork — the Reddit community that made it OK to quit, but couldn't quite do anything else.
London recently was found to be the most congested city in the world, with drivers being stuck in traffic on average of 148 hours per year. Here's how things got so bad.
If you thought the internet was done making fun of the metaverse, no, no it was not.
Nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker was forced out of his position, his former lieutenant Allison Gollust has also resigned from the company.
On a surface level that's a fair assumption. But in reality the combination of driver, team engineering and design details really do make split second differences that end up deciding titles.
Milton promised to disrupt the EV space with his too-good-to-be-true hydrogen-powered semis. But federal prosecutors say he lied to investors and the media, all to hype his company that's never produced a single operational truck
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I'll make a video about it," explains Hooters girl and TikToker @kenzjee.
According to a report from the Wall Street Journal's Ginger Adams Otis, the Dodge Grand Caravan, Nissan Versa and Toyota Prius have seen the "biggest percentage increases in average transaction prices" for three-year-old vehicles.
Sure, sure, it's water-resistant, that's good. It also has a BOMBPROOF laptop compartment. They're not messing around here.
Reuters used data from a ground-based global lightning detection network owned and operated by Vaisala, dubbed GLD360, to visualize the lightning activity during the eruption.
Dave Hone, a paleontologist, pours cold water over one of "Jurassic Park's" most iconic scenes. Yup. That one.
If you've ever had a nose hair yanked out, you know that it'll bring a tear to your eye. This Kickstarter project will trim your hair with ZERO skin contact.
An oral history of the inexplicably star-studded, hallucinogenic ending of "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again".
Here's what "Seven Nation Army" sounds like on two electric toothbrushes, two credit card machines, two typewriters, and one steam iron.
Finding fun and exciting ways to rickroll people in 2022. It's gone so far out of fashion that it's funny again.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a great movie if you love movies that are essentially two-hours of references of other movies.
Prolific audio naturalist Martyn Stewart has released a free collection of his remarkable recordings before his passing.
John Pennisi, a former New York mafia member, explains how organized crime and mobsters operate — including some of the biggest misconceptions people still believe in.
Morgan Cooper went from striking gold on YouTube to reimagining "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" for Peacock. But he's only just beginning.
Shrooms! In! Space!
Boeing 747 pilot Kelsey Hughes evaluates a plane crash viral video and explains what they did right and what they did wrong.
The difference between the Winter Olympics and Summer Olympics isn't just about snow. It's about wonder.
The Magic Wand has been No. 1 since 1968.
Someone was recording their six-month-old son while on vacation on safari when a cheetah came out of nowhere, smashing into their window.
Curious about Kramer's claim that butter is 'vastly superior to any commercial shaving cream,' I basted with my face with the stuff for a week to see if it'd make my skin glow, too.
The dirty snow pile maintains a shred of dignity.
A security camera in Chihuahua, Mexico captured approximately 100 yellow-headed blackbirds dropping dead and experts are baffled.
There sometimes can be things we learn from the world of science that can take your breath away when you really think about it.
Scientists believe they may have definitively cured HIV in a woman for the first time. Only three other people in the world, all men, have been cured of HIV via medical treatment.
February 15, 2013 was a day that no Russian with a dashcam will ever forget.
He's a two-time NBA Champion but in reality he's just one of the last remaining pure Tweeters left in this world.
Nations around the world should come together now to determine how best to protect humans from biowarfare.