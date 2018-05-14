'Dexter' Revival Trailer Introduces Us To 'Jim Lindsay' In Chilling Sneak Peek
Michael C. Hall returns to "Dexter: New Blood" as "Jim Lindsay," a guy a little too fixated on knives.
Michael C. Hall returns to "Dexter: New Blood" as "Jim Lindsay," a guy a little too fixated on knives.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Unruly Agency reps some of the biggest influencers on Instagram and OnlyFans. But content creators are warning others to stay far away, and one model is suing the agency.
CUE 4 is a humanoid basketball robot developed by Toyota and we have to admit, the form is pretty clean.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Michael C. Hall returns to "Dexter: New Blood" as "Jim Lindsay," a guy a little too fixated on knives.
The company is intensifying formal partnerships with faith groups across the United States and shaping the future of religious experience.
What you learn about human desire when you get intimate with a piece of talking silicone. (From 2018)
With the game on the line in the Irish Cup, Athlone Town's Glen McAuley took care of the matter with an outrageous long range strike straight from kickoff.
From the get-go, Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously, and these vintage photos prove that she's always brought energy and elegance to the forefront in everything she does.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Here's how Ahmed Hafnaoui won an unlikely gold medal.
The views, beaches and palatial accommodations are intact. The crowds, however, are not.
Mad magazine gave us Alfred E. Neuman and Spy vs. Spy and made irreverent, anti-establishment humor a thing. Here'S what you need to know about "Mad."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Yuto Horigome becomes the first male skateboarder to win an Olympic gold medal in street skateboarding.
Diana Six, an entomologist studying beetles near Glacier national park in Montana, says the crisis has fundamentally changed her profession.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena's grounder completely flummoxed Cleveland.
COVID-19 is likely to become an endemic disease. How will our immune systems resist it?
This debate over what to call the Sierra is about more than a name.
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
Records tell the story of the decline of the patriarchy, the rise and fall of marrying young and pandemic fallout. Digitizing the data could reveal even richer tales.
In hit pop songs, wealth is success, and success is always earned.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Sunny, a nurse in Arkansas, told CNN's Elle Reeve how she punked people who doubted her work to combat the coronavirus.
Author and therapist Michele DeMarco reveals 10 practices to overcome regret.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Are you sweating as much as we are right now? During Huckberry's summer sale, some of our favorite shorts are up to 30% off through July 26.
Marques Brownlee explains the fundamental problem he has with the Tesla Model S Plaid's yoke steering wheel.
A cry for help can sometimes be more subtle than you'd expect.
An exploration of wanderlust, compulsive curiosity and the world's most traveled persons.
Benjamin Olson, a 2-year-old boy and his 99-year-old neighbor, Mary O'Neill formed a close bond during the pandemic.
The polarizing director, back in movie theaters with his latest high-concept thriller "Old," talks about his love of Agatha Christie and the reception of his work.
I carried on for more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, but I didn't see the next plague coming.
A self defense instructor explains why knife attacks are so hard to defend against.
For prom queen Joviana Duhaney, the night almost felt normal.
Biologically, cloning an animal is relatively straightforward. But can a clone ever be exactly like the original beloved pet?
The chase starts at 3:20 and is heart-pumping to watch.
The shift to "wellness" and changing class signifiers have turned fried pork skin into a "healthy" snack that's earned space on Whole Foods shelves.
The emotional burden of global warming is something we have to confront alongside the griefs and frustrations of our daily lives.
It's super satisfying to watch it all come together.
In 10 percent of drownings, adults are nearby but have no idea the victim is dying. Here's what to look for. (From 2013)
Researchers and regulators say Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, creates and profits from misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccines.
These Disney World actors really know their characters inside out.
As US women's basketball point guard Sue Bird carried the flag during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, NBC showed her family cheering her on at home, and Bird's mother's boyfriend Harry Dank captured the imagination of the internet.
The Otamatone rules. Not only is it a neat little synth suited for both kids and adults, it's also cute as hell.
Welcome to the coldest city on the planet, Yakutsk, where the lowest temperature ever recorded was -97°F.
Jeff Smith's "Bone" is an all-time classic, and the every comic in the series is included in both print and digital formats.
The shrinking Salton Sea was once a tourist destination. Now it's home to dangerous algal blooms, endless dust and noxious air.