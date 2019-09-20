Jonathan Majors Plays Naval Office Jesse Brown In First Teaser For New Film 'Devotion'
Based on the eponymous book by Adam Makos, Jonathan Majors plays Naval aviator Jesse Brown in "Devotion," coming to cinemas in October.
Herschel Walker gave his own suggestion for what should be done about school shootings and it's "a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at social media." Huh?
Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
A prequel to "Rogue One," this Disney+ series will chronicle the rise of Cassian Andor's rebel journey.
In Richmond, Virginia, Duke's is revered as the king of all condiments — so Yellow Bird Tattoo gave out free flash in its honor.
Some Illinois residents are receiving checks from a Facebook settlement, and experts say tech companies will need to keep paying up for violating user privacy.
As we remember the life of Ray Liotta, here's the time back in 2015 when he visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared stories from the set.
"Is there anything at all we can do about it?"
From a new Cronenberg body horror to a stealth "Predator" sequel to "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On."
Texas law enforcement officials are being strangely opaque about what actually happened during the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Why are fans like this?
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Paul Stewart gives a detailed tour of the Space Shuttle Discovery and what it was like for astronauts to travel inside.
Comparing a Japanese Rice Bowl with a Korean Rice Bowl is like comparing apples to oranges but Joshua Weissman attempted to try.
Remnants of the Convoy keeps on truckin', but prospects are grim.
There's one essential component missing from the recent coverage of NYC's hottest neighborhood.
Actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, and he'll be sorely missed.
The franchise model makes hurting workers inevitable.
Ray Liotta, of "Goodfellas" fame, died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting "Dangerous Waters."
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Post Malone made his triumphant return to "Hot Ones" and gets hilariously clobbered by Da Bomb hot sauce. (His reaction to the sauce appears at 16:16.)
Even security plans that appear to be up to the latest research-based standards may have gaps and fall short of preventing the worst-case scenario, experts said.
Lightweight summer styles, outdoor gear, swimwear and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
A fourth grader at Robb Elementary School who survived the shooting said the gunman told students, "It's time to die."
Out with sit-ups and push-ups, in with deadlifts and sled drags.
This beautiful portable smart keyboard offers LED-lit keys, a flexible programmable chord pad and wide compatibility starting at just $200.
Three differently powered luxury SUVs, the Tesla Model Y (EV), the Porsche Macan GTS (petrol) and BMW X3 M40d (diesel) face off to see which one has the best takeoff.
Jomboy takes a frame-by-frame analysis of this hit by pitch call during a recent game between the Cardinals and Mets and discovers umpires blew it.
How good is Keeper's Heart's Brian Nation? Well, he's only the third person to ever hold the title of Master Distiller for Irish Distillers. He's a proper legend.
Sky News' Mark Stone confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz about why mass shootings are such a uniquely American problem. Cruz promptly ended the interview.
Bess Kalb is retweeting Republicans' messages of support for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims with the dollar amounts that the NRA or gun lobby has paid them.
Kevin Spacey's first movie since his spectacular fall from grace looks embarrassingly bad.
Gervais' schtick is as predictable as it gets — and serves as further proof to an audience that Netflix has approached with simpering, condescending appeals that the streamer is not on anyone's side but its own.
There are plenty of ways to make use of baby powder that don't involve a baby.
UK Crown Prosecution Service authorises criminal charges against the 62-year-old actor.
Forget my toes. I'd settle for being able to touch the top of my shins.
Rowan Atkinson makes a return to the screen in Netflix's new series "Man vs. Bee," where Atkinson's character encounters a rogue bee while housesitting a mansion.
The breezy, three-bedroom property is a midcentury ranch-style design with tranquil ocean views.
Designer Rick Owens shows off the objects that decorate his home in Concordia, Italy, including an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus named after Liza Minnelli.
Back-of-the-napkin math assuming aliens are like humans suggests there are only a few evil alien societies in our galaxy, which is good news for everyone.
Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Wednesday's show sans audience, excoriating Texas's "cowardly" Republican leaders for refusing to listen to people demanding sensible gun laws and broke down in tears.
The folk-rock star said it would be "disrespectful" to play after the Uvalde massacre, but Donald Trump and other GOP politicians plan to go anyway.
Studio Ghibli's animated films like "Kiki's Delivery Service," "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" feature many of the same architectural features as this corner of Osaka.
Will Baz Luhrmann's first feature film in nine years go down as a worthy biopic of a cultural icon?
Made up of 2,079 pieces, this Lego set is the ultimate mantle piece for anyone with a writerly bone in their body.
A volcano full of sharks just erupted in the Pacific Ocean, according to NASA images.