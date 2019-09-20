Devonte' Graham Hits Clutch Buzzer Beater To Finally Give The Pelicans A Win This Season, About Time
Devonte' pulled up from DEEP for the win, beat the Utah Jazz in the process.
Devonte' pulled up from DEEP for the win, beat the Utah Jazz in the process.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Celebrate Thanksgiving with some of SNL's classic Thanksgiving sketches, in the absence of the show this weekend.
Even the popular polio shot had its haters.
Devonte' pulled up from DEEP for the win, beat the Utah Jazz in the process.
The capital of Texas has long been an attractive place to call home. But with an average of 180 new residents a day arriving, its popularity has created a brewing housing crisis that is reshaping the city.
For all of your Lady Gaga needs, this is the best place to relive the memories.
Dwight Schrute. He's just the nice boy next door. Or is he?
Now starring in "The Hot Zone: Anthrax," the veteran actor looks back at being People's "Sexiest Man Alive," grappling with a racist father and the one film he wished he'd been cast in.
Happy Shopping! Cyber Week deals have been rolling in, and it's looking for a superb year for shopping. The festivities take place all week long, and we'll be keeping the good times rolling.
Michigan took a 14-13 lead against Ohio State into halftime, and there were some fireworks as both teams headed in.
Refugees fleeing weather-related disasters are changing the political equation in Florida, Virginia, California, Idaho and beyond.
This one-two punch of Bob Ross joy makes for a heck of a gift to any fan of chill landscape painting.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Stephen Sondheim teaches a student at the Guildhall School of Music, London about the song.
"Pregnancy changed my weight a little, but this feels cruel."
A herd of elk resting in the small town of Estes in the Rocky Mountains, Colorado. Then the home owners come back…
Four years ago, life for the viral bald eagle was not looking so great.
Gamers are making millions by playing in front of audiences on platforms like Twitch. But when fame and money counts on you always being on, can you ever switch off?
A local NBC affiliate found several people whose packages were looted on a cargo train in East Los Angeles.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone whose husband hired a PI to investigate them before marriage, a person wondering about exclamation points in work emails and more.
As they say, it's tough to make predictions, especially about the future — but it appears a duo of futurologists made some extraordinary prognostications about the world that, as it turns out, were nearly dead on.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This was destined to happen eventually, but we figured not this soon after the show came out!
Suspicion is undermining the American economy.
Top-rated jackets, sleek barware, comfy slippers and more are on deep discount at Huckberry.
The Wolfpack kept their dreams of a trip to the ACC Championship Game alive with a wild 34-30 comeback win over the Tar Heels.
A Clearwater man was arrested Thanksgiving morning after getting into an altercation with a pair of sisters over using gym equipment.
Here are some of the best to come out in 2021, which you can start playing right now. So what are you waiting for? Get 'em and go!
PJ Catalano talks about everything that goes into building Lego, from all the math he has to do to the various techniques he's learned that keep his models standing strong.
Probably not a good sign for the future of streaming that this can happen.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
The death of a franchise might have happened a while ago with "Home Alone", but that won't stop Disney from beating a dead horse to death. Again.
Soccer has a long-standing, if not somewhat idiosyncratic, relationship with fashion. We explore Venezia FC and how fashion came to rival winning.
POV: you're just a little cat exploring a rooftop and avoiding dogs at all costs.
This probably wasn't the kind of money shot she was banking on.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) revealed in a recent interview that he had COVID-19 over the summer, but refused to disclose if he has been vaccinated.
"You can't tell him to take off his glasses, that's Al Pacino!"
A Tasmanian woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from her employer to fund her addiction to an online gambling game that does not pay out real money.
The term has emerged as an insidious charge. How should we approach painful stories?
From sliding phones onto their charging cords to flipping a CD behind him into a disc slot, this guy's coordination is unbelievably good.
The magic trick of sawing a woman in half was first performed a century ago by P.T. Selbit, a British magician.
My daughter came home at 3 AM, and I am livid.
We did not see this coming — and neither did she.
Tensions have long simmered between the cable channel and Cortes, a diehard Trump loyalist whose public criticism of Newsmax's vaccine policy may have been the last straw.
In the pandemic, reports of rat sightings have risen dramatically. But is it all in our heads?
A hilarious reimagining of Timothée Chalamet's lines from the sci-fi epic.
When Emily Grover was named homecoming queen, the school accused her and her mom of hacking students' accounts to cast votes. They face hefty sentences — but say they've been framed.
The distinctive Americanism is making its way across the world and becoming an unlikely favourite catch-all term.