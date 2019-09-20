How To Make An Authentic Detroit-Style Pizza At Home
Adam Ragusea demonstrates how to make an original Detroit style pie modeled after the classic Buddy's pizza recipe.
The Navy's indoor ocean in Carderock, Maryland, is where they test their gadgets, vessels and other equipment.
A little-known case study involves a man, Mr A, who took an unprecedented amount of E's over nine years. Here's what happened.
Kelly Clarkson once again hit it out of the park on her Kellyoke segment, and got some help from the legend Dolly Parton herself.
Buffeted by wild winds and blanketed in deep powdery snow throughout winter, the remote island of Rishiri off Japan's north-western tip is a self-powered skier's paradise.
The end of the quarterback's suspension is not a fresh start. It's a reminder of his history of what a former judge called his "predatory" behavior — and the Browns' decision to go all in on him anyway.
Professional chef Lish Steiling's french toast ingredients amount to a whopping $207.
Elon Musk's platform may be hell, but it's also where huge amounts of reputational and social wealth are invested. All of that is in peril.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
"I just don't like it," Sandler said, while wearing a hoodie for his Jimmy Fallon appearance.
New York Nico and Kareem Rahma sit down after the release of their film "Out of Order" to deliver you NYC movie gold.
Ye posted the offensive tweet after praising Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Brett, Adam and Kim had never met. They had almost nothing in common. After the May 24 shooting, somehow, they found one another — and they all wanted the same thing.
The fifth movie in the series got its first footage shown at Brazil's Comic Con, stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and releases on June 30, 2023.
The movie "Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles" was recently declared No. 1 in the prestigious Sight and Sound poll.
Dawson's wife went missing in January 1982, and her body has never been found.
The latest from writer/director James Gunn shows the last adventure for our heroes, as well as the High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock's debut.
Don't you dare tell us you Sonic is not welcome on your Christmas tree. We won't believe you.
A short-staffed state agency struggles to catch rogue water users.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
McDonald's is one of America and the world's most popular fast-food brands and Burger King has always come in second. Here are the things BK has been doing to stay on McDonald's toes and play catchup all these years.
"We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant," the judges wrote in the opinion.
We share our favorite Amazon picks with you every single day, but these are picks chosen by other Digg readers.
Based on the Beast Wars, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," explores the different factions of the Transformers, and the one common enemy that poses them the biggest threat.
Cheryl Parsa says she endured cheating, lying, violence, and multiple personalities during her romance with the gridiron great.
Who are you putting your money on?
While France is renowned for its pains au chocolat and croissants, Lyon has a long-standing tradition of tucking into wine and offal at breakfast.
The suitcase carry looks easy, but you won't take its strength and conditioning benefits for granted.
Here's how Qatar lured thousands of migrant workers around the world, many of whom died, to build stadiums for the World Cup and other tournaments.
A large study of Ethiopian schoolchildren suggests that kids suffered alarming social and educational setbacks that could be hard to recover.
Japan bounced back like bosses while Germany need to take a hard, long look at themselves and figure out what went wrong.
The Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host award was awarded to Steve Harvey but he wasn't able to attend the show, so they surprised him on set.
Parenting advice on school choice, poor behavior, and preschool.
It's a social media trend that survives year after year. And it thrives on your personal data.
Nerdwriter explains how "Top Gun's" mach ten scene is constructed like a pop song.
Neuroscientists and psychologists are researching new treatments that might help us finally understand why nightmares take over our minds and how to quell them.
"Polls are more prone to manipulation than almost anything else [on Twitter]. It's interesting, given his [Musk's] use of polls," Yoel Roth, the company's former Head of Trust and Safety says.
A new Netflix documentary series takes a look inside the relationship between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with the British crown and rest of the world.
Amid widespread disillusionment with corporate culture and an overall desire to escape the hamster wheel, being an influencer has never been a more appealing job prospect.
Many voters turned against Trump — and that's good. But beneath that momentary relief, the data is sobering.
"Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks and featuring Ray Liotta in his final film role, is in theaters February 24th.
Free energy comes at a cost. Know what you're going to get into if you plan on taking up the power of a nice breeze.
Here's a list of highly-rated hotels across America that won't burn a hole in your pocket.
How Qatar, with its population of less than three million and size smaller than Delaware state, became one of the most vilified countries in the world.
The global billionaire list has seen a few reshuffles over the past 10 years.
Taken together, they can convey the feeling of a world convulsing — 150 Associated Press images from across 2022, showing the fragments that make up our lives and freezing in time the moments that somehow, these days, seem to pass faster than ever.