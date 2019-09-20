What Happens When You Detonate A Hand Grenade In A 1450-Pound Steel Box
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Post made history this week by appointing its first female executive editor. But why did the newspaper have to look outside its own ranks for a woman to lead the newsroom?
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
The Vantage will likely be the last modern three-pedal Aston from the company.
For the last decade, Richard Montañez has been telling the story of how he invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The world has been eating it up.
In the dying seconds of the game, Liverpool FC's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson headed in a goal to secure his team three points.
Trevor Bauer is an arch-deceiver, capable of elite trickery on baseball's biggest stage. This is a look inside his mind.
Melinda French Gates voiced concerns about her husband's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and a harassment claim against his money manager.
After the Cavaliers lost control, Brooklyn took over. This one had it all: a behind the back pass, a touch pass and an alley-oop off the backboard.
We admit it: we munch on fries while driving. But instead of leaving the fry container loose, this handy little device slides into your cup holder for stable fry delivery.
Once a proponent of bitcoin, Musk seems to have reversed course in recent weeks in favor of dogecoin.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Saturday nights are for dancing, but Sunday mornings are for Jesus.
R.O. Kwon, Nicole Chung and other writers on where they grew up and how it shaped their identities.
How a 100 million year old coastline filled with the carbonate skeletons of ancient krill may have helped Joe Biden in 2020.
Chamath Palihapitiya — tech billionaire, Golden State Warriors co-owner, and all-around meme lord — has a sure-thing, 100%, can't-miss investment for you that will definitely, absolutely pay off for him.
Police had been searching for the big cat since it was spotted lounging on the front lawn of a home last week.
The Action Lab introduces us to Aerogel, a solid substance that is made of 98% air.
Since the '80s, Scabby the Rat has become a mainstay of worker-led protests — an eyesore to let people walking by know that the management doesn't treat its labor fairly. But where exactly did Scabby come from?
We're sincerely surprised at how beautiful and elaborate these Lego flowers ended up. Truly, some of the finest work out of Denmark in years.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
One hundred years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, community members still can't get the federal government to recognize Greenwood's significance.
Not all laptop stands are created equal. Some dazzle while others disappoint.
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
Slide into that summer body with the best cardio and core workout that you definitely aren't doing right now. Use code BOARDAF at checkout for $30 off and free shipping.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
In a place where men have historically been absent, the role of women on this Estonian isle has expanded beyond traditional gender roles and into every aspect of life on dry land.
Much has been said about people opposed to or skeptical of coronavirus vaccines. But there's another group that has yet to get shots, and their reasons are more complex.
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
Billy Markus, who co-created dogecoin in 2013, says the community that has formed around the cryptocurrency is a big part of its appeal.
Tucked into one of the walls of the St. Louis Central Library is an elegant but easily missed double door leading to a true treasure trove.
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
The huge grocery chain and other megastores like it have revolutionized the way many Asian-Americans shop and eat.
Twenty years ago, fashion lost the visionary designer behind P-Funk and Kiss — and a prophet of a future yet to come.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
In honor of the once-in-a-generation emergence of the Brood X cicadas, two insect authorities lay out their case (without shedding them) for the best pop culture bugs.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Biden is placing a premium on nominating a diverse range of judicial nominees, and confirming them quickly with the help of the Senate.
After a career-threatening and life-altering injury, Stewie wants more. Which is why she's continuing her pursuit of history, whether it's through basketball, sneakers, or her newfound voice.
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
The next 6-12 months will be the best time in a decade for startups to hire
In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and will "take time."
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
Undocumented immigrants are doing the backbreaking farm work that keeps the US food system running but struggle to feed their families.
Smart grids were supposed to come to the rescue a long time ago.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.