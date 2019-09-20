Design Expert Reviews Gadgets That Appeared On 'Shark Tank' And Some Are Straight Up Terrible
Dan Formosa is shocked that people actually asked "Shark Tank" to give them money for some of their god-awfully designed products.
Dan Formosa is shocked that people actually asked "Shark Tank" to give them money for some of their god-awfully designed products.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Products are shrinking. Only some people are noticing.
There's something a bit off about this fireplace once you pay attention.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Back in 2016, while promoting Moana, Rock got trolled by a junket reporter and is a very good sport.
We went behind the scenes of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" to bring you the inside story of the wildest, weirdest DCEU movie yet.
The internet's favourite ship is coming home.
YouTubers often love to give random people big, lavish prizes and then have their lives ruined when they pick up the tax burden. Danny Gonzalez tries to figure out how to give away a Tesla without having it ruin someone's life.
With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, the already-affordable Santoku Knife if a must-have with a 30 percent must-click coupon.
Folks, please stay focused.
Dan Formosa is shocked that people actually asked "Shark Tank" to give them money for some of their god-awfully designed products.
Several creators have been called out for faking their age and their race.
I made up to $2,000 a week — and got a different kind of education.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Tai Lopez gets caught off guard when asked point blank about defining a cap rate i.e. dividing a property's net operating income by the current market value.
Back in 2019, Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" drew criticism over the film's depiction of martial arts legend and San Francisco native Bruce Lee.
That's enough whale watching for today.
To see him with something that he never had any interest in is leaving me so unhappy.
Why these classics deserve to re-enter the gaming scene.
747 pilot Kelsey Hughes explains why this viral TikTok video giving so-called instructions on surviving a plane crash is nonsense.
Whether you plan to hit the road for weeks at a time or just take the kids on a road trip, you need some gear for your car.
When you buy a device that requires proprietary software to run, the money you hand over is an entry fee, nothing more.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's a perfect encapsulation of "man plans, and god laughs."
Thirty years ago, "Terminator 2" was the biggest movie in a summer dominated by a slew of classics. How times have changed.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
We take our downtime very seriously here — we like to RELAX. These chino-style lounge pants from Wellen look great, but more importantly, feel incredible.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
Darren Levy is given a tremendous opportunity from a generous passenger in his Uber cab.
Restrictions passed by the Republican-led Montana Legislature could have stark effects on Native American reservations, where voting in person can mean a two-hour drive.
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.
Jackie Bradley Jr. makes a very savvy move that fools everyone in the baseball stadium.
It's been called a "dream job," and when this Bay Area innkeeping position was last advertised, the listing went viral.
Some like it rough, others in public.
Honestly, we don't blame him, because this slide looks just terrifying.
Nearly 80 years after the Himalayan lake first captured the world's imagination, the mystery continues to confound — even as revolutionary advances are made in understanding our past.
We've made the mistake of starting a puzzle on a table only to realize how quickly we'll need to move. Keep everything tidy and mobile with this board from Jumbl.
Caffeine makes us more energetic, efficient and faster. But we have become so dependent that we need it just to get to our baseline.
Woman FIDE Master Alexandra Botez tries her hand against one of the toughest chess players in Union Square Park. Here's how it went down.
Ohtani is a once-in-a-century player in a year when we need to be awed, inspired and distracted. Comparing him to the Babe is no longer enough.
It's the cardinal rule: remembering your ID when you go to the airport. Here's what you'll have to do if you lose your ID on that day.
Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN's KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is "bullsh*t."
Computers are great at lots of things, but generalizing isn't one of them. And that's very important if we want to let them drive us around.
When you drop a slinky on the ground, there's always a second when the bottom of the slinky freezes.
Learn how free streaming and online free movies websites could negatively affect your security.
That the war went on so long may be tragic, but it is hardly surprising.
Back in 2016, Shohei Ohtani hit a fly ball so high, it didn't come back down and the umpires had to figure out how to rule it.
I have the little-known gynaecological condition, and no one can help me.
Multiple research efforts are recording and analyzing the advanced clicks and unique vocalizations of whales in the ocean. The work could reveal similarities between human and cetacean behaviors.