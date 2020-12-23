This Trailer For 'Desert Strike' Starring Mike Tyson And The Mountain From 'Game Of Thrones' Looks Hilariously Awful
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
Mike Tyson takes on Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson in this action film and the acting leaves much to be desired.
Eddie Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem is embarking on a new adventure from Zamunda to Queens, New York in trailer of "Coming 2 America." The movie will be available on Amazon Prime on March 5.
The Monkey Slug Caterpillar is a master of disguise, as captured by David Weiller in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador.
Alexey Navalny explains how he allegedly tricked a Russian agent into revealing the details of his poisoning.
For the sake of his mental health, Matt D'Avella ditches his smart phone for a flip phone.
Andre Veríssimo initally appeared to be the winner of this motorcycle race but he celebrated way too soon.
Fabrice Mathieu mashed up North By Northwest with Star Wars and the result was entertaining and deeply unsettling.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss had a lot to say on Twitter this year, much of it about the pandemic, much of it despicable.
DoublePostedBroski crunched the numbers provided by Politico and put together a data visualization showing where all the money is being distributed.
It's hard to tell if this girl is laughing or crying.
The conversation about TP'ed houses really takes its turns.
Some of the best features on any device are the hidden features.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Firefighters rescued two workers who were trapped on a dangling platform after an explosion at a downtown Baltimore building that injured as many as 10 people.
Artist Naomi Haverland won the internet on Tuesday when she revealed that her painting of Bad Luck Brian, a ubiquitous meme of a yearbook photograph of Kyle Craven, had been purchased by Craven himself.
Here's a detailed explanation for why Formula One tires only survive for 50 miles.
Layoffs! Dissent! A Michael Flynn snub! Things are not well in the house that brain pills built.
Instagram swears it's not targeting sex workers and erotic artists. So why are their profiles still vanishing?
Despite being bigger in size, a cow elk is no match for a pack of wolves.
From "Piranesi" to "A Promised Land," 15 new books for understanding and surviving 2020.
Whole Food's personality is very different from, say, Walmart or Costco's.
During a pandemic, the "Seinfeld"-created holiday of Festivus takes on a new meaning. It's a special day reserved traditionally for those who are more apt to want to embrace their inner "bah humbug" than their Christmas spirit.
While they may seem harmless, it's troubling that memes with racist and antisemitic origins are entering the mainstream.
This morning, Bartiromo was under the impression that she was interviewing Dennis Organ, the CEO of Smithfield. In reality, she was speaking to animal rights activist Matt Johnson of Direct Action Everywhere.
Being able to deliver your product is a key competitive advantage, and Apple has it down. Cars shouldn't be any different.
Is "Die Hard 2" a Christmas movie? Are airport police really that stupid? Can you really just "change sea level" to crash a plane? Let's settle this once and for all.
Ludwig Goransson hilariously ribs on the wildly popular Disney+ series.
The boutique fitness phenomenon sold exclusivity with a smile, until a toxic atmosphere and a push for growth brought the whole thing down.
Mads Mikkelsen is famously unwitting but this story about how he forgot about one of Hollywood's most powerful producers has to take the cake.
Jon Bon Jovi's bowdlerized "Fairytale of New York" was almost as bad as 2020 itself.
Juan Becerra was helping to put the finishing touches on the $5 billion stadium when tragedy struck. The loss has devastated family, friends and coworkers.
One is good at doing thirst traps. The other, mouse traps.
Popular personality tests, like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, are well designed but each test comes with a set of specific limitations and inconsistencies. Learn how over the years these tests provide metrics that're used in schools, corporate work and personal relationship building.
Nearly 700 people on bikes have been killed by drivers this year. This is who we lost.
The famous interrogation scene between Macaulay Culkin and John Candy in "Uncle Buck" remains relevant when on a first date in your 30s.
1,200 hours later, I regret nothing.
A short, manic journey into the Swedish furniture giant's most mysterious dessert.
'Tis the season of gift-giving and being utterly perplexed by the gifts you receive.
Don't count on timely Christmas deliveries this year.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Here are the real-life Scrooges trying to ruin Christmas for everyone.
Our hearts go out to all the filmmakers that worked hard on their movies only to have a pandemic shut down the world's movie theaters. But there still were some pretty good ones we'll watch eventually as shown here.
Once seemingly alone in their love for the canned meat product, many Asian Americans today are finding comfort in each other's shared histories.
As life gets worse for scores of Americans, the government has drastically cut back on direct taxpayer aid.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the internet is essential for education, work, and play, but tens of millions of Americans still have only one real choice of ISP.
Advocates have long fended off proposals that would deplete Arizona's San Pedro River, but today's threats add up to a daunting challenge.
Not everyone can afford a private plane, Larry.
The story of Porsena — a Manhattan restaurant that shuttered this year after a 10-year run — is still playing out across the country as businesses feel the reverberations of the pandemic.
More than 614,000 people have received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the United States began an unprecedented mobilization to deploy vaccines and eventually end a pandemic that has upended every aspect of American life.
Jerry Granelli explains how he came up with the drum part to one of the most iconic Christmas soundtracks of all time.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is asking for changes to the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress, leaving the future of the $900 billion stimulus in doubt.