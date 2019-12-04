This Goal From Tottenham's Dele Alli Is Just Absurd
Dele Alli pulled Tottenham level with Manchester United with this audacious flick and finish.
Dele Alli pulled Tottenham level with Manchester United with this audacious flick and finish.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Years after he took that pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner left LA on a 2,851-mile quest. Here's what he learned.
As Elon Musk takes the stand for the first time in the explosive legal row with the Thai cave rescuer, we dissect his performance.
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
A nonprofit group called the Basel Action Network investigates the world of the underground e-waste trade. But a plan to track the spread of waste led them to Total Reclaim, a company they thought was an ally.
Frankly, it's a hell of a good idea, particularly if you travel to any given place often and have a good idea of your planned travel dates ahead of time. But will this tip land you in legal trouble?
Dele Alli pulled Tottenham level with Manchester United with this audacious flick and finish.
When I married my wife, her enemies became my enemies, including rude dogs, sexist co-workers, bad neighbors and friends' exes.
Scientists say the unexplained rogue waves and high winds mean we are "missing something really fundamental in our standard models of the Sun."
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
A pyromaniac cousin chucks a flare at a pile of leaves. What could go wrong?
The biggest country in the world is tired of being "badmouthed."
The Triple Bristle GO Battery Powered Sonic Toothbrush is recommended by dentists because of how easy it is to use and how complete of a clean it gives your teeth. Plus, it's just $24.99 now.
"This place is slick, it is like Naperville."
This energetic game is dead-easy to explain, but will you and your friends crack under pressure? With over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this excellent game has earned an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
It was one of the most arresting viral photos of the year: a horde of climbers clogged atop Mount Everest. But it only begins to capture the deadly realities of what transpired that day at 29,000 feet.
As people begin to value "things" less and "doing stuff" more, Airbnb has simultaneously personalized and commoditized the food-related experience.
He'll call out things he sees, but that's just about it.
Hurricanes, fires, floods and a sudden decline in oil demand could all have serious consequences.
New York State has moved to ban the procedure, making it the first state to introduce such legislation.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You never know what's going to happen when you meet your constituents.
For the last couple of months, Facebook has leaned on The Muppets to help salvage its damaged reputation on privacy issues. Hey Facebook, could you please not?
A Harry Potter-style invisibility cloak is still a ways off, but this is pretty impressive.
Bear mothers who keep their cubs for longer tend to live closer to people — perhaps as a way to avoid males who would drive their offspring away.
In an extract from her new book on cheating in American society, JM Fenster explains how bending the rules has always been a part of baseball
What the advice to replace beef with chicken in your diet is missing.
A Tesla fan added the very blocky electric car to the Nintendo 64 James Bond game and it fits right in with the 1997 graphics.
In a recent study, an answer I wrote almost a decade ago was found to be the most copied snippet on Stack Overflow. Ironically it happens to be buggy.
The economics of cruising are as fascinating as they are counterintuitive.
"When I decided to binge watch several dozen spaghetti westerns, I didn't expect the dubbing to be one of the best parts. It was."
The House Judiciary Committee held a public impeachment hearing on Wednesday with three lawyers calling Donald Trump's actions in regards to Ukraine some of the "worst examples of misconduct in presidential history."
It's okay and normal to feel your feelings.
On competitive running, exactness and finding permission to be myself.
During a Buckingham Palace reception at the NATO summit, Trudeau was recorded on camera seemingly joking about Trump with other world leaders.
The year was 2017 and it was not a good time to be a bathtub. A few years later, the tub seems to be making a wild comeback. Yet it's not just any old basin that's trending — it's the freestanding tub.
Developed by a Stanford lab, the desk changes positions throughout the day. There is no pause button.
Is alkaline water really better for you? What do electrolytes actually do? And what is ionized water? Here's what science says.
There was nothing personal when Matt Damon kicked Scott Adkins in the groin.
After the most recent known use of the AGM-114R9X Hellfire missile, a weapon that uses blades instead of explosives to kill its target with minimal collateral damage, evidence of exactly how the bizarre weapon works has come to light.
"No Time to Die" will be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond. The movie premieres in theaters on April 8, 2020.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Disney+ gives streaming subscribers access to nearly all of the classic back catalog, but not all of the old movies stand the test of time.
Astronauts have been starting fires in space for years for research. The results are pretty bonkers. In space, a flame is shaped like a sphere instead of a teardrop, and it doesn't flicker. It just hovers, a small, ghostly orb, until it goes out.
A young man with a reddish beard and tailored jacket sat on the aisle at Christie's New York November 2011 evening sale and calmly underbid four works from the single owner sale of software mogul Peter Norton.
That's true friendship.
How two lottery-crazed bank clerks cooked up China's biggest bank robbery of all time.
One of the more curious behaviors of Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro is that it intermittently seeks the user's location information even when all applications and system services on the phone are individually set to never request this data.