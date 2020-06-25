This Deep Sea Bloody-Belly Comb Jelly Looks Like A Creature From Another Planet
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
When a dog loves water, it will go to great lengths to be reunited with it.
Laura Currie puts a innovative spin on the old Leonard Cohen chestnut.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The King and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter have formed a new company with an unapologetic agenda.
Controversy over a 2011 clip of Joey "Coco" Diaz and Joe Rogan has reignited the debate about political correctness in comedy.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A surprised motorist films a boat driving itself down the highway near Sandy, Utah.
As few as 10 percent of infected people may drive a whopping 80 percent of cases, in specific types of situations.
Splash Mountain — one of Disney's most popular but problematic rides — will be "completely reimagined," the company announced on Thursday.
Unfortunately, we've all been in this place before.
Invisible outbreaks sprang up everywhere. The United States ignored the warning signs. We reconstructed how the epidemic spun out of control.
"This whole sub-branch of fMRI could go extinct if we don't address this critical limitation."
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
Lesbian ninjas! Superpowered vegans! Chris Evans and Brie Larson pre-MCU! "Scott Pilgrim Vs The World" had it all — it just took 10 years for (some of) us to notice.
Pre-lockdown life had its charms, but the pandemic has shown us how bad things really were.
Love trains? Play with them whenever you'd like with The Trainz Railroad Simulator Platinum Edition Bundle. You'll get nine routes, 196 locos, 21,000 items, and more in this computer game bundle for just $39.99.
If you've ever wanted customers to hang up on you instead of waiting on hold, you should go for this version of "Toxic" that sounds like people screaming in absolute pain.
What scientists know about the inner workings of the pathogen that has infected the world.
"A Mind Sang" is a mind-bending animated short film exploring pareidolia — the human phenomenon of seeing familiar patterns in imagery.
From Ma Rainey to Beyoncé, here are the ladies who tell it how it is.
How an ardent defender of faith — and Donald Trump — came to think of the press as her enemy.
Tone Staubs, Michael Mena and Bryan Pognant take pogoing to extreme lengths — even lighting them on fire!
The former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina tells The Ticket that she plans to vote for Joe Biden.
Ahmaud Arbery went out for a jog and was gunned down in the street. How running fails Black America.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why spend hundreds of dollars on barbells when you can built one yourself from stone, sand and concrete?
Its original purpose was to enable factory processes, but now an ever-larger part of the world's hottest regions is adopting it.
A deep-ocean exploration vessel piloted by The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted this out-of-this-world Lampocteis.
People have been pulling off bogus ghost photos for a very long time, but it all started with one man.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
The story of Pop.com and its flameout two decades ago reveals how Hollywood has always wanted what the internet has.
"Blade Runner" and "The Thing" are considered masterpieces of American cinema. But on June 25, 1982, they debuted as critical and box office failures.
Trader Joe's is notoriously secretive about who supplies their stores with their branded products. Here's what we know so far.
Addressing Pakistan's National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country "did not take the exam themselves" and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf.
At 37, Brian Wallach was diagnosed with the fatal disease. So he tapped a lifetime of connections to give help and hope to fellow sufferers — while grappling with his own mortality.
Jon Stewart reveals that while Joe Biden "wasn't his guy," he has come around to thinking he could be the right person to be president at this moment. "When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief."
Every summer, an atmospheric event propels desert dust thousands of miles across the Atlantic. This year is particularly bad, and timed terribly with COVID-19.
The Supreme Court handed a green light Thursday to the Trump administration in its effort to speed up the removal of those seeking asylum.
The team from Garage54 installed steel legs to a Lada and actually managed to get it to walk.
Through fire and fear, Paradise, California's teens take control of their lives.
A suite of new maps reveal the lost, undersea continent of Zealandia in more detail than ever before.
Drop towers plummet riders faster than gravity. How do they work?
Higher temperatures and shifting patterns of extreme weather can cause a rise in all types of violence, from domestic abuse to civil wars. In extreme cases, it could cause countries to cease functioning and collapse altogether.
Using TaskRabbit and Venmo, a Silicon Valley investor and his business partner had workers repackage non-medical KN95 masks so he could sell them to Texas emergency workers.
Liverpool FC are on the verge of winning a historic English League title. Watch their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho score an incredible goal in Wednesday's game against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, in Austria, league leaders FC RB Salzburg score seven past Rapid Vienna.
For the victims of abusive police officers, silence seeps into every part of their lives, from their relationships to their political views. But in the wake of police reckoning following George Floyd's death, victims' voices are finally starting to be heard.
Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed entertainment and leisure industries globally.
Some movies make money laundering look extremely easy. Financial crime professor Moyara Ruehse fact checks whether they make sense.
From drive-through ceremonies officiated by Elvis to couples a little too tipsy to make the biggest decision of their lives, the owner of Little Vegas Chapel has seen it all.
The UK government is testing sewage to find early indications of where new coronavirus outbreaks might be taking place.
Infrasound acoustic waves from stars recorded by astrophysicist Garik Israelian were made audible for your listening pleasure by Brian Eno and others.