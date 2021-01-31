👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FROM THE DIGG STORE

269 diggs merch.digg.com

Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.

LET'S PLAY A GAMESTOP

1,128 diggs cnn.com

Millions are now discovering the Reddit forum WallStreetBets for the first time, but this chaotic, meme-filled forum has been building momentum throughout the pandemic. Here's how WallStreetBets grew into an unprecedented force, capable of beating Wall Street at its own game.

'I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR 10 YEARS'

631 diggs information.dk

He was born Linda, but ten years ago Daniel came out as a transgender man. He changed his name to Daniel Valter Jensen, got a new social security number and grew a full beard. Photographer Sigrid Nygaard and journalist Line Vaaben have followed him the year leading up to the important milestone of having his breasts removed.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample